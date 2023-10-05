5 Things To Do In And Around Louisville This Weekend (10/13-10/15)

Spooky Drag Show

Hi-Wire Brewing Louisville

$5 | 7 p.m.

Hi-Wire Brewing is doing Friday the 13th right, with an “extra scary and delightfully wicked” drag show featuring Viktor Diamond, Jezebella, Koko Taylor, and Ophelia Fox.

SATURDAY, OCT. 14

Totally Rad Vintage Fest

Kentucky International Convention Center

$8 advance, $12 day of | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

If you’re into thrifting, this is for you. The Totally Rad Vintage Fest features vendors selling clothing, accessories, records, and toys from the ‘80s, ‘90s and early-2000s, as well as a free-play vintage arcade, a gallery of relics, and nostalgic photo ops.

West Louisville Buy Local Block Party

At 29th and Broadway Streets

Free | Noon – 4 p.m.

Support West End local businesses at this block party, which will feature music, food, drinks, a silent auction, and more. DJ Storm 2X will be spinning tunes, while a bounce house, drinks from Shippingport Brewing, and plenty of shopping via local businesses and vendors will keep the whole family entertained. There will be free parking at the Nia Center.

Southern Indiana Renaissance Faire

Birdsell Castle

$20 adults, $10 kids | 7 p.m.

Want to pretend you’re not part of the modern world for a bit? Venture off to the Southern Indiana Renaissance Faire this weekend, where history meets fantasy. The Faire also runs Sunday.

Check out all the jousting, jesting, merriment, and mirth we saw at the Faire last year in this gallery.

Tampa Bay Rowdies at Louisville City FC

Lynn Family Stadium

Tickets start at $12 | 7:30 p.m.

For the final home game of the regular season, Louisville City FC is encouraging fans to wear black for what the team is calling a “blackout” game — and the players will have a new uniform kit to match. This game will determine whether LouCity secures a top-four Eastern Conference finish, which would earn them a postseason home opener.