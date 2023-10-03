3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (10/28-10/29)

Saturday, Oct. 28

Shania Twain

KFC Yum! Center

$26 – $234+ | 7:30 p.m.

It might not impress you much that Shania Twain is coming in concert but if you’ve never seen her show, she delivers good on vocals and a great time, plus she often donates tickets to youth homes and through her ShaniaKidsCan program, she helps kids and schools get needed assistance with dental care, nutrition, academic help, after school care and more. Schools within their operating areas throughout North America and Canada can apply for the program.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Teddy Abrams and The Louisville Orchestra

Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts

$10 – $88 | 7:30 p.m.

Teddy Abrams and the Louisville Orchestra will present a Halloween show with Bartok’s Suite from “The Miraculous Mandarin, Op. 19” and with the direction of composer Sebastian Chang, they will present a new score and world premiere composition for the film “Nosferatu.” The Orchestra will play the new score along with the film.

Sunday, Oct. 29

Whitehall

Zanzabar

$15 | 8 p.m.

These “Good Guys” are playing a show in the fine Zanzabar space with So It Was and The Anchorites. A solid alt-rock bill.