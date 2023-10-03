3 Concerts To Catch In And Around Louisville This Weekend (10/6-10/8)

SATURDAY, OCT. 7

Louisville Orchestra Family Series: Composing a Story

Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

$17 | 11 a.m.

Children and families will learn how music can tell a story in this program, which will feature some recognizable pieces (“I See the Light” from “Tangled,” “Prelude” from “Carmen,” etc.) and some that might be new.

Floyd County Blues, Brews & BBQ Festival

Enchanted Forest & Music Hall (45 W. 1st Street, New Albany, IN)

$20 | 1-11 p.m.

The name of this event pretty much speaks for itself. The lineup includes The Revelators (1-3:40 p.m.), The Travlin Mojos (4-6:30 p.m.), Bleu Phonque (7-9 p.m.), and Soul Circus (9:30-11 p.m.)

Todrick Hall

Mercury Ballroom

$29.50 | 8 p.m.

The singer, dancer, and creator of “Straight Outta Oz” told LEO editor-in-chief Erica Rucker last month that his show will have “a ‘Wizard of Oz’-esque element to it” — “We start in black and white and then we go through the entire rainbow with monochromatic scenes. There’s a full red scene, a full orange, full yellow, etc., and in the end, we end with this big explosion of color.”



