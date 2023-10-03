3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (10/20-10/22)

FRIDAY, OCT. 20

HOT BROWN SMACKDOWN | Pickin’ in Paristown

Christy’s Garden (outside Old Forester’s Paristown Hall)

Free | 6-9 p.m.

Get down to some (mostly) bluegrass sounds at this free outdoor show.

SATURDAY, OCT. 21

No Comply 3

David Armstrong Extreme Park

Pay what you can | Skating at 4 p.m., music at 6 p.m.

Everyone who was anyone in the Louisville punk scene was at the Extreme Park last July for the return of an incredible homegrown fest of mostly-local punk music, with one major downside: it was hot as fuck. Like, 97 degrees, specifically, which is less than ideal when you’re moshing in a concrete bowl with hundreds of other people.

But this year, the organizers have decided to cool things down (by moving the event to October) while heating things up (with acts that are new to No Comply, not all of whom are punk), and I’m psyched as hell. The headliner is a secret to the public until tomorrow (slight brag: we know who it is), but it’s a name that Louisville punk fans will definitely be excited about.

Also, there’ll be a costume contest and a skate contest.

GWAR

Mercury Ballroom

$35-$50 | 7 p.m.

GWAR is…. well, GWAR. They’re a heavy metal group; they perform in large monster costumes and spray stuff at the audience. You kinda just… have to see them. Also, their former bassist Jamison Land now plays with Louisville’s own Belushi Speed Ball, a band equally known for their costumes and eccentric performances.

Openers at this show include Negative Approach, X-Cops, and Cancer Christ.