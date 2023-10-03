3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (10/13-10/15)

FRIDAY, OCT. 13

Louisville Palace

Tickets start at $77 | 8 p.m.

Colter Wall has carved an interesting space out for himself in the world of alt-country, armed with a voice that’s in the realm of Johnny Cash and a heart that belongs to a different century. When almost everyone else is circling around Nashville and looking for a sound, his brain is off in some prairie, soaking in something that makes his songs feel original and wild.

FRIDAY, OCT. 13-14

Oak Street and Garvin Place, between 4th and 6th Streets

Free | Times vary

With roots in outdoor jam sessions in the parking lot of the Rudyard Kipling in 1988, the Garvin Gate Blues Festival has been an institution in Louisville for many years. This year’s musicians include Ray Fuller and the Bluesrockers, The Revelators, Walnut Street Rhythm and Blues Band, Hole Shot Blues Band, and many others. The festival runs through Saturday. View the full lineup here.



SATURDAY, OCT. 14

Headliners

$12 | 5:30 p.m.

Louisville’s most notable eccentric thrashers are once again bringing members of the local music community together for a night of talent, unpredictability, and straight-up fun. Hallowgeddon features Belushi Speedball, Anemic Royalty, Texas Toast Chainsaw Massacre, Nerve House, Turbo Nut and Lucky Star.