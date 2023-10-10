10 Things Under $10 To Do In And Around Louisville This Week (10/2-10/6)

MONDAY, OCT. 2

UofL Men’s Soccer vs. Kansas City

Dr. Mark & Cindy Lynn Stadium (not Lynn Family Stadium)

Free | Kickoff at 7 p.m.

The team will honor their seniors and face off against UKMC.

Monthly Plant Swap

Hi-Wire Brewing

Free | 6:30-10 p.m.

Trade plants and plant advice with fellow greenery lovers.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 4

Wednesday Night Jazz at Whirling Tiger

The Whirling Tiger

Free | 8-10 p.m.

Jazz is cozy. The Whirling Tiger is cozy. It’s a perfect match.

THURSDAY, OCT. 5

Spooky Bingo

Old 502 Winery

Free | 7-9 p.m.

Likewise: spooky stuff is fun. Bingo is fun. Wearing costumes is fun. Winning stuff is fun.

FRIDAY, OCT. 6

Louisville UnFair

Mag Bar

Free | 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

UnFair is the cool punk cousin of the nearby St. James Court Art Show. At the UnFair, local indie artists get to showcase work that wouldn’t be accepted at mainstream art fairs. Pieces we saw last year included decorated doll heads, BDSM-themed wall hangings, “GIT FUKT” buttons, skull-shaped stained glass, and paintings of human anatomy. Check out the art we saw at last year’s UnFair in this gallery.

St. James Court Art Show

Old Louisville

Free | 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

And, of course, you couldn’t have the UnFair without St. James. This three-day juried art fair features just about every medium and spans several blocks of Old Louisville and part of Central Park. We strongly recommend taking Uber or carpooling; parking in the area is very limited during the event weekend. Check out our photo coverage of last year’s show here.

Find Your Boo – Speed Dating Social

Falls City Beer

$5-$8 | 6-8 p.m.

This event isn’t exactly speed dating in the traditional sense — for one thing, it’s a mingling event, not a sit-down-and-talk-for-five-minutes event; beyond that, it’s for people who are looking for friend connections and business networking connections, too, not just romantic ones. Your ticket also gets you access to the venue’s screening of “Hocus Pocus,” which starts at 7 p.m.

KY Bill’s Scary Legends To Tell In The Dark

Planet of the Tapes

$5 | 8 p.m.

The hilarious improvisers of Kentucky Bill (whom I can recommend from experience!) will be telling a spooky story that they say will certainly “leave your knees slapped, and your pants slightly damp.”

The Rocky Horror Picture Show with Time Slip Theatre (21+)

Time Slip Theatre (1121 E. Washington St.)

$5-$10 | Doors at 7 p.m., show at 7:45 p.m.

This cult-classic movie will be projected on a screen with a live shadow cast performing in front of it. Make sure to check the event page for the very specific list of what props guests are and aren’t allowed to bring. (Prunes, toast, and small water guns, for instance, are fine; playing cards and glitter are not.)

2023 Steamboat Nights

Big Four Station Park

Free | 7-11 p.m.

This two-day family-friendly festival will have rides, a silent disco, food trucks, activities for kids, and more; at 9 p.m. on Friday, The Boot Scoots will perform 90s country hits.