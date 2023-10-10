10 Things Under $10 To Do In And Around Louisville This Week (10/16-10/20)

MONDAY, OCT. 16
Monday Night Mic!
Planet of the Tapes
Free | 8 p.m.
A bevy of comics from Louisville, Lexington, and beyond will be trying out material at this show.
Metal Monday w/Vibrolas & Fastplants
Highlands Taproom
Free | 9 p.m.
Get ready to get rowdy. This week’s Metal Monday performers are a punk metal group from Somerset, KY, and a skate punk band from Chicago.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 18
Retro Wednesday 10/18 — The Return of The Living Dead/The Evil Dead
Sauerbeck Family Drive-In
$10/carload | Gates at 6:30 p.m., first movie at 7:30 p.m.
There’s just something about watching a horror double feature at a drive-in theater.
Microphone Assassins Wednesday Open Mic (21+)
High Horse
Free | 9-11:45 p.m.
It’s an open mic hosted by local comedians, and it welcomes “Music! Comedy! Buffooneries!” as well as pretty much any kind of live entertainment.
THURSDAY, OCT. 19
Weekly Ping Pong Tournament
Hi-Wire Brewing Company
Free | 7-10 p.m.
Show off your paddle power.
FRIDAY, OCT. 20
HOT BROWN SMACKDOWN | Pickin’ in Paristown
Christy’s Garden (outside Old Forester’s Paristown Hall)
Free | 6-9 p.m.
Get down to some bluegrass sounds at this free outdoor show.
Outdoor Movie Nights at Falls City!
Falls City Beer
Free | 7-10 p.m.
This week’s free movie, the cult classic “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” will thrill you, chill you, and fulfill you.
The Battle for JBO (featuring Foxbat vs. The Snakes)
Copper & Kings Distillery
Free | 7:30 p.m.
These two local bands will square off to determine who gets to keep their shared bassist, the aforementioned JBO.
Downtown Drive-In — Hocus Pocus
Brown-Forman Amphitheater, Waterfront Park
Free | Sunset (approx. 7:30 p.m.)
Bring a lawn chair or blanket to a free screening of this classic Disney Halloween movie.
Molly’s Midnight Villains Album Release!
The Alcove (246 Spring St., Jeffersonville, IN)
Free | 8 p.m.
This self-described “witchy” local band will be debuting their new album, The Witch Folk Codex, accompanied by SadBlackLab (alt-folk) and Bandshee (doom metal).