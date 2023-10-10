10 Things Under $10 To Do In And Around Louisville This Week (10/16-10/20)

MONDAY, OCT. 16

Monday Night Mic!

Planet of the Tapes

Free | 8 p.m.

A bevy of comics from Louisville, Lexington, and beyond will be trying out material at this show.

Metal Monday w/Vibrolas & Fastplants

Highlands Taproom

Free | 9 p.m.

Get ready to get rowdy. This week’s Metal Monday performers are a punk metal group from Somerset, KY, and a skate punk band from Chicago.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 18

Retro Wednesday 10/18 — The Return of The Living Dead/The Evil Dead

Sauerbeck Family Drive-In

$10/carload | Gates at 6:30 p.m., first movie at 7:30 p.m.

There’s just something about watching a horror double feature at a drive-in theater.

Microphone Assassins Wednesday Open Mic (21+)

High Horse

Free | 9-11:45 p.m.

It’s an open mic hosted by local comedians, and it welcomes “Music! Comedy! Buffooneries!” as well as pretty much any kind of live entertainment.

THURSDAY, OCT. 19

Weekly Ping Pong Tournament

Hi-Wire Brewing Company

Free | 7-10 p.m.

Show off your paddle power.

FRIDAY, OCT. 20

HOT BROWN SMACKDOWN | Pickin’ in Paristown

Christy’s Garden (outside Old Forester’s Paristown Hall)

Free | 6-9 p.m.

Get down to some bluegrass sounds at this free outdoor show.

Outdoor Movie Nights at Falls City!

Falls City Beer

Free | 7-10 p.m.

This week’s free movie, the cult classic “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” will thrill you, chill you, and fulfill you.

The Battle for JBO (featuring Foxbat vs. The Snakes)

Copper & Kings Distillery

Free | 7:30 p.m.

These two local bands will square off to determine who gets to keep their shared bassist, the aforementioned JBO.

Downtown Drive-In — Hocus Pocus

Brown-Forman Amphitheater, Waterfront Park

Free | Sunset (approx. 7:30 p.m.)

Bring a lawn chair or blanket to a free screening of this classic Disney Halloween movie.

Molly’s Midnight Villains Album Release!

The Alcove (246 Spring St., Jeffersonville, IN)

Free | 8 p.m.

This self-described “witchy” local band will be debuting their new album, The Witch Folk Codex, accompanied by SadBlackLab (alt-folk) and Bandshee (doom metal).