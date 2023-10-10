10 Things Under $15 To Do In And Around Louisville This Week (10/30-11/3)

MONDAY, OCT. 30

Boo Fest 2023

Big Four Station Park (215 W. Chestnut St., Jeffersonville, IN)

Free | 5-8 p.m.

If you didn’t get a chance to go to one of the weekend’s many family-friendly Halloween events, you’ve still got a chance — this one’ll have games, music, food trucks, and trick-or-treating, of course.

Louisville Men’s Basketball vs Kentucky Wesleyan (EXH)

KFC Yum! Center

$10+ | 7 p.m.

Before the Cards start their regular season next week (and while there are still some tickets left at this price), check them out in this exhibition game.

Metal Monday presents Devil’s Night w/Crown ov Serpents & Desolent Necrovomit

Highlands Taproom

Free | 9 p.m.

Listening to live black metal during the Halloween season just makes sense, I’d say. (Incidentally, Crown ov Serpents was one of the first bands to reopen the Metal Monday series in November 2021.)

A Saucy Halloween: Haunted Drag, Burlesque & Sideshow

Zanzabar

$12+ | 9 p.m.

Burlesque is cool; Halloween-themed burlesque is even cooler.

TUESDAY, OCT. 31

Jack O’Lantern Spectacular

Iroquois Park

$15 | 6:30-10 p.m.

Walk in the woods of Iroquois Park to see thousands of carved pumpkins.

Scary Movie Trivia W/ Greg Welsh

Planet of the Tapes

Free | 8 p.m.

Are you shining with knowledge about a Stanley Kubrick classic? Does talking about “The Exorcist” make you float with elation? This trivia night is for you.

Dragula View Party 10.31 with Sydni Hampton

Big Bar

Free | 8 p.m.

Watch Season 5 of the spooky drag competition show “The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula” with fellow fans and local queen/podcast host Sydni Hampton.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 1

MONSTER MONSTER!

Planet of the Tapes

$10 | 8 p.m.

Roll for initiative to see if you’ll be at this live D&D podcast episode recording.

FRIDAY, NOV. 3

Hot Brown Smackdown w/ Electric Garden

Headliners Music Hall

$12-$15 | 8 p.m.

The bluegrass/psychedelic Hot Brown Smackdown will be joined by the psychedelic/funk band Electric Garden. Sounds like a groovy time.

Outdoor Movie Nights at Falls City!

Falls City Beer

Free | 6:30-9:30 p.m.

This week’s movie, “Gremlins,” should go fine as long as you don’t feed the little critters after midnight.