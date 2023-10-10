10 Not-So-Scary Halloween Events In Louisville This Season

As Halloween approaches, we know many of our readers are keen to experience some spooky fun, though not everyone is a fan of scares. For those of you who prefer your Halloween to be fright-free, we’ve put together a list of 10 events that will keep your spooky season lighthearted.

(This is by no means an exhaustive list of all the not-so-scary Halloween events in Louisville, of course. If we missed a big one, let us know at [email protected].)

Saturday, Sep. 30, through Sunday, Oct. 29

Boo at the Zoo

Louisville Zoo | 1100 Trevilian Way | Non-members $13.50, members $7 | 5-10 p.m.

This after-hours event will have music, trick-or-treating, and lots of fun for kids of all ages.

Saturday, Sep. 30 through Sunday, Oct. 29

Pumpkins at Kentucky Kingdom

Kentucky Kingdom | 937 Phillips Ln. | $29.99+ | After sundown

Explore Kentucky Kingdom during the day and stay after sundown and see a thousand glowing pumpkins and sculptures. Enjoy the rides and fall-themed performances.

Tuesday, Oct. 3 through Tuesday, Oct. 31

Jack O’Lantern Spectacular

Iroquois Park | 2120 Rundill Rd. | Visit the website for full ticket information | Sun.-Thurs. 6:30-10 p.m., Friday-Saturday 6:30-11 p.m.

This “organic art show” showcases over 5,000 carved pumpkins for a spooky and spectacular event for all ages.

Friday, Oct. 20

Halloween Drag Night

Old 502 Winery | 915 E. Liberty St. | $20-$25 | 8 p.m. – 12 a.m. |

Halloween Drag Night will be filled with mesmerizing performances by talented queens Shi, Starlette, and Anya. Don’t miss this fabulous event!

Saturday, Oct. 21

Trick-or-Treat at the Ballpark

Slugger Field | 401 E. Main St. | Adults $7.50, kids 3-12 $5, kids 2 and under free | 5-10 p.m. |

Stop by Slugger Field to get candy and watch “Monsters, Inc.”!

Thursday, Oct. 26, through Sunday, Oct. 29

Ultimate Halloween Fest

Lynn Family Stadium | 350 Adams St. | Festival admission $20-$125, parade viewing free | Times vary

This celebration spans four days and features a parade, haunted house, tethered balloon rides, live music, a car show, costume contests, vendors, and more.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Out of this World Halloween Party

Fourth Street Live! | 411 S. 4th St. | General admission free, VIP $25 | 8 p.m.

This party will have a costume contest with $5000 in cash prizes, live music, and more!

Saturday, Oct. 28

Pupkin Spice 5k

Cherokee Park | 745 Cochran Hill Rd. | $25 | 9-10:30 a.m.

Grab a treat for yourself and your pet after crossing the finish line at the Pupkin Spice 5k. Along with the 5k, there will be a pet parade and lots of costume contest awards, including the Best Human/Pet Look-a-Like and Best Pet “Tolerating a Clearly-Incredibly-Annoying-To-Wear” Costume.

Sunday, Oct. 29

Trick-or-Treat at the Track

Churchill Downs | 700 Central Ave. | $9-$12 | 12-5 p.m.

Churchill Downs is having a Halloween-themed Family Adventure Day, filled with events like face painting, a pumpkin patch, a game zone, trick-or-treat stations, arts and crafts, and more.

Sunday, Oct. 29

The Halloween Kids Cruise

Belle of Louisville | 401 W. River Rd. | Adults $37.99; kids 5-14, $19.99; kids 4 and under free | 1-3 p.m.

Costumes are encouraged on this spooky Halloween Kids Cruise on the historic Belle of Louisville. The event includes crafts, trick-or-treating, and lots of dancing.