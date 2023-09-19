Tuesday Tracklist: Louder Than Life Edition — Songs By L7, The Hu, Zero 9:36, Hanabie, and More (9/19)

In this weekly feature, a different LEO staff member will share 7-10 of the songs repeating in their playlists right now. But we’re doing things a little differently this week.

Every September, Louisville becomes North America’s central hub for all things music, as two of the largest music festivals in the country set up shop over eight days at the Highland Festival Grounds. So for this week’s Tuesday Tracklist, we’re focusing solely on the second of these two festivals: Louder Than Life, and the acts we told you not to miss. (Songs by Louisville artists are marked with an (*) asterisk.) And for your listening pleasure, we’ve compiled all Tuesday Tracklists into their own individual Spotify playlist, which can be found on the LEO Weekly Spotify account. Kyng – Haunting Visions Thursday, Sept. 21 — 1:40 p.m. (Revolver Stage) Easily one of the most underrated bands playing Louder Than Life this year, Kyng is a band that absolutely deserves your time and attention. Their brand of stoner rock, which features rich, smooth vocals — backed by a bombastic, driving, groove- oriented guitar/bass/drum attack plucked from influences ranging from Black Sabbath, Led Zeppelin, and Cream to Alice in Chains, Pearl Jam, and Soundgarden — stands out from the crowd at this year’s Louder Than Life. For all the reasons to get to Louder Than Life early on Thursday, Kyng might be the best one!—Jeff Polk

Guerrilla Warfare – Run It Back * Thursday , Sept. 21 — 2:15 p.m. (Disruptor Stage)

I’ve wanted to cover Guerrilla Warfare (GW) for the longest time. GW played during the opening weekend of my favorite bar, Losers 812; they toured with Gideon; they’re on a track with Tallah; and their song “Run It Back” is just so… what’s not to love? Vocalist Garrett Hood raps, sings, and drums, and the song itself is powerful and raspy and just fucking cool. These guys and their self-described “rap core [sic] lyrical miracle” project are climbing in the hardcore world, and I’m excited to see where they go next. – Carolyn Brown

Kittie – Brackish Friday, Sept. 22 — 6:05 p.m. (Disruptor Stage)

Canadian rockers Kittie are bringing their brand of death metal/nu-metal to the stages of Louder Than Life. Firstly, what I won’t entertain is the hangover question about how hard ladies can rock…looking at the Louder than Life lineup, with all of the female acts, and there are many, that question answers itself. Kittie brings solid musicianship with vocals ranging from your classic death metal, ‘cookie-monster’ to more melodic hard-rock-style vocals. Kittie will melt your face off, and, if you’re into that sort of thing, then may your kinky-ass dreams come true. —Erica Rucker Hanabie – We Love Sweets Friday, Sept. 22 — 3 p.m. (Revolver Stage)

There’s a reason why there are so many reaction videos to people hearing this band for the first time. An all-female four-piece band out of Tokyo, Japan, Hanabie mixes metalcore with J-Pop, anime, and even elements of hip-hop and EDM for a sound that is unique, to say the least. Vocals snap back and forth on a dime between cutesy and poppy to vicious guttural screams, backed by some of the sickest, most aggressive hardcore riffs and breakdowns you’ll ever hear. —Jeff Polk

L7 – Pretend We’re Dead Thursday, Sept. 21 — 5:50 p.m. (Disruptor Stage)

Art punk/metal/hard rockers L7 are OGs. They’ve been around a long time, and they have been making solid music for a really long time. Definitely in line with the in-your-face punk ethic, they will sooner sing you an anthemic “fuck you” than coddle your feelings with sweet tunes. Politically engaged, L7 has fought for women’s rights, including the right to access to safe abortions. This band is pro-pussy power, and if that hurts your tender feelings, then you might want to miss L7’s show, but for those of you not afraid of some strong female power and good grinding guitars, ready yourself for a great show. —Erica Rucker

The Hu – Song of Women Saturday, Sept. 23 — 3:00 p.m. (Space Zebra Stage) From Mongolia, The Hu mix traditional vocals, instruments, and sounds with the trappings of heavy metal. Their songs lift up their culture and history and pay reverence to the divine feminine that created them. It’s nice to hear a band that sings about women in ways that don’t involve “show me your T&A,” which I hoped would have died with most of ‘80s hair metal. The Hu are always a breath of fresh air, so don’t miss their set.—Erica Rucker Dethklok – Duncan Hills Coffee Jingle Saturday, Sept. 23 — 6:20 p.m. (Disruptor Stage)

For those unfamiliar, melodic death metal band Dethklok’s success is unparalleled. The biggest entertainment act of all time, Dethklok ranks as seventh-largest economy on earth. At least that’s their story on the animated series “Metalocalypse,” which ran on Adult Swim from 2006 to 2013. In reality, Dethklok is show creator, vocalist, guitarist, and songwriter Brendon Small backed by metal drummer extraordinaire Gene Hoglan, bassist Bryan Beller, and guitarist Nili Brosh. While the music is completely serious, the lyrics are anything but. Dethklok simultaneously celebrates and pokes fun at the death metal genre as a whole.—Jeff Polk



Zero 9:36 – I’m Not Saturday, Sept. 23 — 4:30 p.m. (Revolver Stage)

Zero (aka Matthew Cullen) brings a cool combo of rap and emo/screamo metal. If I were a pro baseball player or wrestler and needed a walk-up song, his track “I’m Not” would be it. There’s so much power in that arena-ready chorus — “I’M! NOT! SEARCHING FOR FORGIVENESS! AND I’M! NOT! TAKING BACK THE THINGS I’VE DONE!” — that it’s impossible not to love. If you like what you hear, you can also check out Zero’s band in Gideon’s set on the Disruptor Stage immediately after this one.—Carolyn Brown





White Reaper – Fog Machine * Thursday, Sept. 21 — 3:15 p.m. (Loudmouth Stage)

From doing shows for a handful of people at Skull Alley to a major label deal, a track on the Metallica cover album The Metallica Blacklist , and tours with Pearl Jam, Weezer, and Billy Idol, White Reaper has certainly come a long way! As the only Louisville band making a main stage performance this year, White Reaper is set to tear it up with their high energy, poppy garage punk. If you’re a Louisvillian, chances are you already know what you’re in store for. If you’re an out-of-towner, get ready for a great time! —Jeff Polk Foxbat – Swarm Weather * Friday, Sept. 22 — 4:30 p.m. ( Road Hounds Stage) After winning a band battle for a chance to play Louder Than Life on Danny Wimmer Presents’ Twitch channel by a difference of exactly one vote, Foxbat is ready to wow the Loudmouth masses on Friday. With their unique mix of metalcore and post- hardcore and great sense of humor about themselves, not to mention killer live shows, this will be a set for the ages! Foxbat just released their brand new single “ Swarm Weather ” this past Friday, and the music video is hilarious. This is definitely a band you’re gonna need to check out. —Jeff Polk