Tuesday Tracklist: Buddy Guy, Mavis Staples, Kelsey Waldon, Ryan Bingham, And More (9/12)

Every September, Louisville becomes North America’s central hub for all things music, as two of the largest music festivals in the country set up shop over eight days at the Highland Festival Grounds. So for this week’s Tuesday Tracklist, we’re focusing solely on the first of these two festivals – Bourbon and Beyond, and the acts we told you not to miss at this year’s festival.



Kelsey Waldon – Backwater Blues



This songstress cleverly combines classic country sensibilities with progressive commentaries on life. Throughout her ever-expanding discography, Waldon’s insightful lyrics (about addiction, poverty, church-going people, and so forth) and plaintive vocals are enhanced by the sensational sonic environment she consistently cultivates in the studio. —Kevin Murphy Wilson



Kelsey Waldon performs Thursday, 9/14 at 5:45 p.m. on the Bluegrass Situation Stage.







Buddy Guy – Stone Crazy



Even though he was born near the Mississippi Delta, Guy is a Chicago bluesman with his electric guitar and songs that have influenced some of the most extraordinary acts in rock ‘n’ roll, including Jimi Hendrix, Jimmy Page, and Jeff Beck. Currently on his ‘Damn Right’ farewell tour, this may be your last chance to see Buddy Guy live. We’ll be happy to see Guy get on the big stages at Bourbon & Beyond. —Erica Rucker



Buddy Guy performs Thursday, 9/14 at 4:45 p.m. on the T-Mobile Barrel Stage.





Mavis Staples – I’ll Take You There



Mavis Staples is one of the best singers to ever walk the planet. The legendary R&B, soul, and gospel artist has a long and storied career, beginning with her family band, The Staples Singers, and later as a solo artist. Staples has had a steady, versatile, and impactful path in music. Through messages that have always been aligned with civil rights and activism, Staples’ songs have a distinct power to them. —Scott Recker



Mavis Staples performs Thursday, 9/14 at 3:50 p.m. on the SelvaRey Oak Stage.





The Lil Smokies – California



Marrying the energy of a boisterous rock ‘n’ roll band with the down-home performance chops of a newgrass ensemble, The Lil Smokies continue making a messy mark on the roots music genre and ought not be missed in a live setting. Besides showcasing old-timey instruments and strong vocals, it’s worth noting that the act also leans into lyric-driven folk music and pop melodies these days. —Kevin Murphy Wilson



The Lil Smokies play Friday, 9/15 at 5:45 p.m. on the Bluegrass Situation Stage.





Inhaler – My Honest Face



Named after singer Elijah Hewson’s wranglings with asthma, the band Inhaler plays Bourbon & Beyond on Friday. If the name Hewson sounds familiar, it’s because the kid has a famous dad. But don’t let the fact that he’s Bono’s son make you think he’s not really talented. Inhaler has been impressing music fans and making a name for themselves worldwide by playing at festivals and touring with bands like Kings of Leon. —Erica Rucker



Inhaler plays Friday, 9/15 at 2:20 p.m. on the T-Mobile Barrel Stage.





First Aid Kit – My Silver Lining



The Swedish folk duo First Aid Kit uses a vintage country sound, evocative lyrics and gleaming harmonies to create a poignant neo-traditional singer-songwriter style. First Aid Kit has been a celebrated part of modern folk, with a sound that feels both refreshing and timeless, breezy and cutting. Their evocative writing style is unique and relatable, a detailed trip through their relationships and life, but their stories remind you of your own. They’re great at achieving a prodigious feat of songwriting: connection. —Scott Recker



First Aid Kit plays Saturday, 9/16 at 4:40 p.m. on the T-Mobile Barrel Stage.





Fantastic Negrito – Plastic Hamburgers



Xavier Amin Dphrepaulezz, better known by his stage name of Fantastic Negrito, is playing at Bourbon & Beyond on Sunday, surrounded by a killer line-up. In 2007, he decided to retire from music but came back to the calling in 2014 and began using Fantastic Negrito as his stage name. Since that time, his music, which he calls “Black roots music for everyone,” has won three Grammy Awards. —Erica Rucker



Fantastic Negrito performs Sunday, 9/17 at 2:15 p.m. on the T-Mobile Barrel Stage.





Ryan Bingham – Where My Wild Things Are



A former bull rider and hard traveler, Ryan Bingham uses his explosive, blues-soaked alt-country and his rugged voice to connect his past to his discography. As a whole, his career has provided an honest, poetic look at his life. We’ve watched him grow from a scrappy artist looking to find his way, to a well-established voice in the industry. But, while his music and situation have changed, the authenticity and emotional pull of his songs remain. Bingham’s superpower is that it never feels like he’s selling you anything; he’s just giving you a peek of everything he keeps inside. —Scott Recker



Ryan Bingham performs Sunday, 9/17 at 5:35 p.m. on the T-Mobile Barrel Stage.



