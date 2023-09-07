The SUPERLIST Of Louisville Comedy For Sept. 6

A list of the upcoming comedy shows and open mics in the Louisville area. If we missed your event, let us know. (Information on how to sign up for open mics at bottom).

UPCOMING SHOWS AND OPEN MICS

Wednesday, Sept. 6

7:30 p.m. — Louisville Pride Festival Queer Comedy Show, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. — Monster, Monster, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign ups at 9 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 7

7 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Falls City Comedy Showcase, with comedy open mic after, Falls City Beer Taproom. Free

7 p.m. — Comedy Night at The Sanctuary with Sean Smith, 3rd Turn Brewing at Oldham Gardens, Crestwood. Tickets $35 includes drink and appetizer

7:30 p.m. – Jamie Shriner, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Kevin James Thornton, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — John Caparulo, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — The Public House open mic, Against the Grain Brewery and Public House, 1576 Bardstown Road. Signups at 7:30 p.m. Limited to 12 comics.

8 p.m. — Jack Off Joke Off XXX Comedy Open Mic, Love Boutique, 140 W. Jefferson Street

9:30 p.m. — Variety Open Mic, Frank’s Whiskey Place. Signups at 9 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 8

7 p.m. — Ms. Pat: Ya Girl Done Made It, The Kentucky Center, Bomhard Theater. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Jamie Shriner, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — DL Hughley, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Neil Hamburger, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

8 p.m. — John Caparulo, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Jamie Shriner, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

10 p.m. — Neil Hamburger, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

10:15 p.m. — DL Hughley, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Saturday, Sept. 9

7 p.m. — DL Hughley, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7:30 p.m. –Neil Hamburger, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

7:30 p.m. – Jamie Shriner, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — John Caparulo, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Attack of the Barbies! weird sketch comedy, Monnik Beer. Co. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Jamie Shriner, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:45 p.m. — DL Hughley, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

10 p.m. — John Caparulo, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

10 p.m. — Neil Hamburger, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

Sunday, Sept. 10

7 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Funniest Person In Louisville Finals, Falls City Beer Taproom. Tickets

7 p.m. — DL Hughley, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — Bubba Dub, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free

Monday, Sept. 11

7 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Diorios Pizza, 919 Baxter Ave. Signups at 6:45 pm. Free

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. To sign up to perform, email [email protected]. Free admission

Tuesday, Sept. 12

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Sign ups at 7:30 p.m.

9:30 p.m. — Stand and Deliver open mic, Kaiju. Free

Wednesday, Sept. 13

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign ups at 9 p.m.

TO SIGN UP FOR OPEN MICS

Sundays — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown Message @UncoolRandy on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter

Sundays — Comedy Attack! open mic, Kaiju. First Sunday of the month. Show up and sign up

Mondays — The Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. Show starts at 8 p.m. To sign up, email [email protected]

Mondays — Comedy Open Mic, Diorios Pizza, 919 Baxter Ave. Signups at 6:45 pm. Message June Dempsey or Zach Brumback with questions.

Tuesdays — Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Show up and sign up.List out at 7:15 p.m. Show at 8 p.m. Message Ehrin Dowdle with questions.

Tuesdays — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club, 7:30 p.m. Online sign ups for a month of shows at openmicer.com

Tuesdays — Stand and Deliver variety open mic Kaiju, 9:30 pm. Sign ups at 9 p.m. (first Tuesday of the month is a booked showcase)

Wednesdays — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, 7:30 p.m., The Caravan Louisville. Email [email protected] for a spot

Wednesdays — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club, 7:30 p.m. Online sign ups for a month of shows at openmicer.com

Wednesdays — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon, 9:30 pm. Sign ups at 9 p.m.

Thursdays — The Public House open mic, Against the Grain Brewery and Public House, 1576 Bardstown Road. Signups at 7:30 p.m. Limited to 12 comics. Contact Casper Eleam, Kyle McGlothlin for more info.

Thursdays — Variety Open Mic (comedy, music and poetry), Frank’s Whiskey Place. Signups at 9 p.m.; show at 9:30 p.m.

Thurdays — Jack Off Joke Off XXX Comedy Open Mic, Love Boutique, 140 W. Jefferson Street. Every 1st and 3rd Thursday. Signups at 7:30. Prize to the winner.

