Speed Art Museum Welcomes Collection From Princeton University Art Museum With ‘Stories Retold’

Princeton University Art Museum is closed for renovations and while that’s happening, the Speed Art Museum has been granted the opportunity to showcase more than 100 works of American art from the Princeton collection. The Speed will host “Stories Retold: American Art from the Princeton University Art Museum” starting on Sep. 29. The show will be on display through Jan. 7.

The Speed is one of only three museums to showcase this exhibition. The exhibition will span four centuries of European American, African American and Indigenous American works. The show will take a fresh historical approach and look at how contemporary perspectives can “inform and enrich” the meaning of the works.

“The Speed is honored to serve as the third and final venue for Stories Retold: American Art from the Princeton University Art Museum. As the title suggests, the exhibition tells new stories about American art, and breaks scholarly ground by revealing previously hidden histories and considerations,” said Erika Holmquist-Wall, the museum’s Chief Curator and Mary and Barry Bingham, Sr. Curator of European and American Painting & Sculpture in a release. “Our shared visual culture often reveals what has been valued in our collective past, and this exhibition takes a renewed look at many of those stories and topics that have resonated with artists and collectors over the centuries,” she said.

The show was organized by Karl Kusserow who is the Princeton University Art Museum’s Curator of American Art.

“We’re glad to have this opportunity to bring some of Princeton’s most compelling American art to Louisville, presented in fresh ways that resonate with current issues and ideas. It’s in keeping with the Speed’s impressive record of forward-thinking exhibitions and programs,” said Kusserow in a release.

Other events associated with the exhibit include:

Speed Art Museum Member Reception, 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept 30

Speed members attend a special reception during the exhibition’s opening weekend, including a 10:30 a.m. Gallery Talk with Chief Curator Erika Holmquist-Wall.

“After Hours,” 5-10 p.m. on Friday, Oct 20

Celebrate Stories Retold at After Hours with music, drinks & art, including a Curator Talk with Chief Curator Erika Holmquist-Wall.