Passing the Magic: Wicked’s Generational Encore in Louisville

A mesmerizing tapestry of vibrant characters, emotive scores, and a narrative that turns familiar tales on their heads, this masterpiece has captivated audiences globally, weaving its magic for almost two decades. But beyond its dazzling visuals and enthralling performances lies a deeper magic, one that transcends time and binds generations.



Imagine parents, with memories of their first encounter with the Emerald City, now clutching the eager hands of their children, leading them into the world of Elphaba and Glinda. It’s not just a musical; it’s a rite of passage, a legacy. As the curtain rises in Louisville, it isn’t merely about revisiting Oz but about experiencing the power of a shared cultural heritage.



This generational embrace, where stories of old are retold with renewed vigor, forms the heart of Wicked’ s timeless charm. And as Leslie Broecker, President of PNC Broadway in Louisville, rightly put it, this isn’t just a performance — it’s a layered experience, evolving with each new generation that gets touched by its enchantment.



All That a Musical Should Be



In the thriving arts scene of Louisville, few voices carry as much weight and passion as Broecker’s. As the face of Broadway in Louisville, she’s been an instrumental figure in knitting together the rich tapestry of Broadway performances with the culture and history of the city.