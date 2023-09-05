Nightmare At The Georgetown Drive-In Coming Sept. 15 & 16

Caufield’s Novelty (1006 W. Main St.) and Georgetown Drive-in (8200 IN-64, Georgetown) are teaming up for Nightmare at The Georgetown Drive-In on Friday, Sept. 15 and Saturday, Sept. 16. Friday night will be a double feature of “Nightmare on Elm Street 2” and “The Nun 2.”

Saturday will feature a Creepy Car Cruise-In and a triple feature including the two Friday night films and “Evil Dead Rise.”

Tickets are $12 for those 13 and up and $6.00 for those 12 and under. Georgetown Drive-In is cash only for entry and tickets are available at the door.

To get your ready for the show, here are some fun trailers of the movies showing:

Nightmare on Elm Street 2

The Nun 2



Evil Dead Rise