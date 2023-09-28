Louisville’s Jack Harlow Featured On The New Jungkook Track ‘3D’

This isn’t new news to most of you Jack Harlow and BTS fans, but Louisville’s Harlow has a new feature on the track “3D” by Korean pop band BTS’ youngest member, Jungkook. The video and single drop Friday, Sept. 29. Earlier this week, Jack Harlow tweeted, “I’ll fly u from Korea to Kentucky,” and netizens went bonkers.

I’ll fly u from Korea to Kentucky — Jack Harlow (@jackharlow) September 23, 2023

Harlow fans and BTS stans are seemingly a world apart, but this collaboration is poised to change that narrative. With Jungkook’s last single “Seven” featuring Latto, the BTS member is taking on a sexier, more mature musical persona. Jungkook has hinted that “3D” might take that to a new level. His record label, BigHit Music, said that the track represented a “more, more mature side of Jungkook,” according to Hypebeast. The label described the track as a “pop R&B track with clever expressions of feelings toward an unattainable person from the perspectives of first, second, and third dimensions.”

Here’s the teaser for “3D” featuring Jack Harlow.

