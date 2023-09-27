Louisville Laughs: The SUPERLIST Of Louisville Comedy For Sept. 27

This list comes from our friends at Louisville Laughs .

A list of the upcoming comedy shows and open mics in the Louisville area. Look for GIVEAWAY! for the opportunity to win free tickets to select shows. If we missed your event, let us know. (Information on how to sign up for open mics at bottom).

Wednesday, Sept. 27

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic with guest host Tyler Wolz and special guest Vander, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign ups at 9

Thursday, Sept. 28

7:30 p.m. – Brad Lanning, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets GIVEAWAY! Enter to win 2 free tickets to this event

7:30 p.m. — Kelsey Cook, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Thunderdome: Space! Planet of the Tapes. Free

8 p.m. — The Public House open mic, Against the Grain Brewery and Public House, 1576 Bardstown Road. Signups at 7:30. Limited to 12 comics

9:30 p.m. — Variety Open Mic, Frank’s Whiskey Place. Signups at 9 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 29

7:30 p.m. –- Brad Lanning, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets GIVEAWAY! Enter to win 2 free tickets to this event

7:30 p.m. — Kelsey Cook, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Renny, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Brad Lanning, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets GIVEAWAY! Enter to win 2 free tickets to this event

10:15 p.m. — Kelsey Cook, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Saturday, Sept. 30

7 p.m. — Kelsey Cook, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7:30 p.m. – Brad Lanning, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets GIVEAWAY! Enter to win 2 free tickets to this event

8 p.m. — Renny, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Brad Lanning, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets GIVEAWAY! Enter to win 2 free tickets to this event

9:45 p.m. — Kelsey Cook, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Sunday, Oct. 1

7 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: New Comics Showcase with special guest Jerrel Beamon, TEN20 Craft Brewery, Butchertown. Tickets (advance tickets sold out; walk-ups available)

7:30 p.m. — Roastamania, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free

10 p.m. — Comedy Attack open mic, Kaiju. Show up and sign up starting at 9:30

Monday, Oct. 2

7 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Diorios Pizza, 919 Baxter Ave. Signups at 6:45 pm. Free

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. To sign up to perform, email [email protected]. Free admission

Tuesday, Oct. 3

7:30 p.m. — Jeff Leeson, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Sign ups at 7:30

9:30 p.m. — Stand and Deliver: Premium showcase, Kaiju. $5 admission suggested

Wednesday, Oct. 4

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. — Monster, Monster! Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign ups at 9

Thursday, Oct. 5

7 p.m. — Comedy Night at The Sanctuary with Creig Ewing and Danny Browning, The Sanctuary at Oldham Gardens. Tickets

7:30 p.m. – Vince Morris, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Open Mic Thursday, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

7:30 p.m. — Falls City Showcase, featuring Lucious Williams, Falls City Brewing Co. Free (donations accepted)

8 p.m. — The Public House open mic, Against the Grain Brewery and Public House, 1576 Bardstown Road. Signups at 7:30. Limited to 12 comics

8 p.m. — Jack Off Joke Off XXX Comedy Open Mic, Love Boutique, 140 W. Jefferson Street

8:30 — Thursday Night Comedy Groove with host Meech Dog, 21st In Germantown. Tickets $20 at door

9:30 p.m. — Variety Open Mic, Frank’s Whiskey Place. Signups at 9 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 6

7:30 p.m. –- Vince Morris, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Ben Bailey, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Nick Thrune, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Justin Willman: Magic For Humans In Person, The Brown Theatre. Tickets

8 p.m. — KY Bill: Scary Legends To Tell In The Dark, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets GIVEAWAY! Enter to win 2 free tickets to this event

9:30 p.m. – Vince Morris, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

10:15 p.m. — Ben Bailey, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Saturday, Oct. 7

7 p.m. — Ben Bailey, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7:30 p.m. – Vince Morris, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Nick Thrune, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Devil’s Advocate, comedy debate show, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets GIVEAWAY! Enter to win 2 free tickets to this event

9:30 p.m. – Vince Morris, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:45 p.m. — Ben Bailey, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

10 p.m. — The Late Show, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

Sunday, Oct. 8

7 p.m. — Comics Under the Influence, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free

Monday, Oct. 9

7 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Diorios Pizza, 919 Baxter Ave. Signups at 6:45 pm. Free

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. To sign up to perform, email [email protected]. Free admission

Tuesday, Oct. 10

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Sign ups at 7:30

9:30 p.m. — Stand and Deliver: Premium showcase, Kaiju. $5 admission suggested

Wednesday, Oct. 11

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Joey Mulinaro, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign ups at 9

Thursday, Oct. 12

7:30 p.m. – Johnny Watson, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — R-Rated Comedy, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Ryan Davis, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — The Public House open mic, Against the Grain Brewery and Public House, 1576 Bardstown Road. Signups at 7:30. Limited to 12 comics

9:30 p.m. — Variety Open Mic, Frank’s Whiskey Place. Signups at 9 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 13

7:30 p.m. –- Johnny Watson, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — DC Young Fly, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets (sold out)

8 p.m. — Ryan Davis, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Johnny Watson, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

10:15 p.m. — DC Young Fly, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets (sold out)

Saturday, Oct. 14

7 p.m. — DC Young Fly, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets (sold out)

7:30 p.m. – Johnny Watson, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Ryan Davis, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Johnny Watson, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:45 p.m. — DC Young Fly, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets (sold out)

10 p.m. — Ryan Davis, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

Sunday, Oct. 15

7 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Comedy Masquerade. Local comics peform as other Louisville comics, TEN20 Craft Brewery. Free tickets

7 p.m. — Peter Antoniou, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — Max Manticof, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free

Monday, Oct. 16

7 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Diorios Pizza, 919 Baxter Ave. Signups at 6:45 pm. Free

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. To sign up to perform, email [email protected]. Free admission

Tuesday, Oct. 17

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Sign ups at 7:30

9:30 p.m. — Stand and Deliver open mic, Kaiju. Free

Wednesday, Oct. 18

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. — The Magic Eric Eaton, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign ups at 9

Thursday, Oct. 19

7:30 p.m. – Brendan Eyre, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Cam Bertrand, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — The Public House open mic, Against the Grain Brewery and Public House, 1576 Bardstown Road. Signups at 7:30. Limited to 12 comics

8 p.m. — Jack Off Joke Off XXX Comedy Open Mic, Love Boutique, 140 W. Jefferson Street

9:30 p.m. — Variety Open Mic, Frank’s Whiskey Place. Signups at 9 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 20

7 p.m. — Jim Gaffigan: Barely Alive Tour, Louisville Palace. Tickets

7:30 p.m. –- Brendan Eyre, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Donnell Rawlings, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Beth Stelling, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Don’t Tell Comedy Louisville secret show in Camp Taylor neigbhorhood. Tickets

8 p.m. — Ariel Elias, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets GIVEAWAY! Enter to win 2 free tickets to this event

9:30 p.m. – Brendan Eyre, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

10 p.m. — Beth Stelling, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

10 p.m. — Don’t Tell Comedy Louisville secret late show in Camp Taylor neigbhorhood. Tickets

10:15 p.m. — Donnell Rawlings, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Saturday, Oct. 21

4 p.m. — Jim Gaffigan: Barely Alive Tour, Louisville Palace. Tickets

7 p.m. — Jim Gaffigan: Barely Alive Tour, Louisville Palace. Tickets

7 p.m. — James “Murr” Murray, The Brown Theatre. Tickets

7 p.m. — Donnell Rawlings, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7:30 p.m. –Brendan Eyre, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Beth Stelling, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Ariel Elias, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

8:30 p.m. — Comedy show with headliner Jesse Johnson, Never Say Die bar.

9:30 p.m. – Brendan Eyre, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:45 p.m. — Donnell Rawlings, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

10 p.m. — Beth Stelling, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

Sunday, Oct. 22

7 p.m. — Donnell Rawlings, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Jason Nash, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free

Monday, Oct. 23

7 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Diorios Pizza, 919 Baxter Ave. Signups at 6:45 pm. Free

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. To sign up to perform, email [email protected]. Free admission

Tuesday, Oct. 24

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. — Nurse Blake: Shock Advised Tour, The Brown Theatre. Tickets

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Sign ups at 7:30

9:30 p.m. — Stand and Deliver open mic, Kaiju. Free

Wednesday, Oct. 25

7:30 p.m. — Private event at The Caravan Louisville. No open mic

7:30 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign ups at 9

Thursday, Oct. 26

7:30 p.m. – Jason Resler, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Morgan Jay, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Iced Coffee with Heavy Screams Podcast, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Thunderdome! Planet of the Tapes. Free

8 p.m. — The Public House open mic, Against the Grain Brewery and Public House, 1576 Bardstown Road. Signups at 7:30. Limited to 12 comics

9:30 p.m. — Variety Open Mic, Frank’s Whiskey Place. Signups at 9 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 27

7:30 p.m. –- Jason Resler, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Chaunte’ Wayans, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Jason Resler, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

Saturday, Oct. 28

7:30 p.m. – Jason Resler, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Chaunte’ Wayans, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Jason Resler, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Chaunte’ Wayans, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

Sunday, Oct. 29

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free

TO SIGN UP FOR OPEN MICS

Sundays — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown Message @UncoolRandy on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter

Sundays — Comedy Attack! open mic, Kaiju. First Sunday of the month. Show up and sign up

Mondays — The Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. Show starts at 8 p.m. To sign up, email [email protected]

Mondays — Comedy Open Mic, Diorios Pizza, 919 Baxter Ave. Signups at 6:45 pm. Message June Dempsey or Zach Brumback with questions.

Tuesdays — Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Show up and sign up. List out at 7:15 p.m. Show at 8 p.m. Message Ehrin Dowdle with questions.

Tuesdays — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club, 7:30 p.m. Online sign ups for a month of shows at openmicer.com

Tuesdays — Stand and Deliver variety open mic Kaiju, 9:30 pm. Sign ups at 9 (first Tuesday of the month is a booked showcase)

Wednesdays — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, 7:30 p.m., The Caravan Louisville. Email [email protected] for a spot

Wednesdays — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club, 7:30 p.m. Online sign ups for a month of shows at openmicer.com

Wednesdays — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon, 9:30 pm. Sign ups at 9

Thursdays — The Public House open mic, Against the Grain Brewery and Public House, 1576 Bardstown Road. Signups at 7:30. Limited to 12 comics. Contact Casper Eleam, Kyle McGlothlin for more info.

Thursdays — Variety Open Mic (comedy, music and poetry), Frank’s Whiskey Place. Signups at 9 p.m.; show at 9:30.

Thurdays — Jack Off Joke Off XXX Comedy Open Mic, Love Boutique, 140 W. Jefferson Street. Every 1st and 3rd Thursday. Signups at 7:30. Prize to the winner.