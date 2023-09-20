Comedian Chris Tucker. Photo via christucker/Facebook
Arts & Culture, Comics

Louisville Laughs: The SUPERLIST Of Louisville Comedy For Sept. 20

By

This list comes from our friends at Louisville Laughs.

A list of the upcoming comedy shows and open mics in the Louisville area. If we missed your event, let us know. (Information on how to sign up for open mics at bottom).

Wednesday, Sept. 20

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic with host Creig Ewing and special guest Dick Dickerson, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Louisville Comedy ClubOnline sign ups at openmicer.comFree admission

8 p.m. — Chris Tucker: The Legend Tour 2023, Louisville PalaceTickets

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse SaloonSign ups at 9

Thursday, Sept. 21

7:30 p. m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Comedy Night at Gravely, Gravely Brewing CoFree tickets

7:30 p.m. – Jason Kanter, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — Trixx, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

8 p.m. — The Hilarious Unkown, Planet of the TapesTickets

8 p.m. — The Public House open mic, Against the Grain Brewery and Public House, 1576 Bardstown Road. Signups at 7:30. Limited to 12 comics

8 p.m. — Jack Off Joke Off XXX Comedy Open Mic, Love Boutique, 140 W. Jefferson Street

9:30 p.m. — Variety Open Mic, Frank’s Whiskey PlaceSignups at 9 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 22

7:30 p.m. –- Jason Kanter, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — Adam Carolla, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

9:30 p.m. – Jason Kanter, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

10:15 p.m. — Adam Carolla, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

Saturday, Sept. 23

7 p.m. — Adam Carolla, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7:30 p.m. – Jason Kanter, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

8 p.m. — Learnmore Joansi, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

8 p.m. — BHLC presents: Louder Than Laughter, 21st In GermantownTickets $20 at door

9:30 p.m. – Jason Kanter, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

9:45 p.m. — Adam Carolla, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

Sunday, Sept. 24

2 p.m. — The Boozy Brunch Show, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Comedy at TEN20, TEN20 Craft Brewery, Butchertown. Free tickets

7 p.m. — Jiaoying Summers, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In GermantownFree

Monday, Sept. 25

7 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Diorios Pizza, 919 Baxter Ave. Signups at 6:45 pm. Free

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the TapesTo sign up to perform, email [email protected]Free admission

Tuesday, Sept. 26

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy ClubOnline sign ups at openmicer.comFree admission

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In GermantownSign ups at 7:30

9:30 p.m. — Stand and Deliver open mic, Kaiju. Free

Wednesday, Sept. 27

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Louisville Comedy ClubOnline sign ups at openmicer.comFree admission

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse SaloonSign ups at 9

Thursday, Sept. 28

7:30 p.m. – Brad Lanning, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — Kelsey Cook, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

8 p.m. — Thinderdome: Space! Planet of the TapesFree

8 p.m. — The Public House open mic, Against the Grain Brewery and Public House, 1576 Bardstown Road. Signups at 7:30. Limited to 12 comics

9:30 p.m. — Variety Open Mic, Frank’s Whiskey PlaceSignups at 9 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 29

7:30 p.m. –- Brad Lanning, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — Kelsey Cook, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

8 p.m. — Renny, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

9:30 p.m. – Brad Lanning, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

10:15 p.m. — Kelsey Cook, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

Saturday, Sept. 30

7 p.m. — Kelsey Cook, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7:30 p.m. – Brad Lanning, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

8 p.m. — Renny, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

9:30 p.m. – Brad Lanning, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

9:45 p.m. — Kelsey Cook, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

10 p.m. — Renny, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

Sunday, Oct. 1

7 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: New Comics Showcase with special guest Jerrel Beamon, TEN20 Craft Brewery, Butchertown. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Roastamania, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In GermantownFree

10 p.m. — Comedy Attack open mic, KaijuShow up and sign up starting at 9:30

Monday, Oct. 2

7 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Diorios Pizza, 919 Baxter Ave. Signups at 6:45 pm. Free

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the TapesTo sign up to perform, email [email protected]Free admission

Tuesday, Oct. 3

7:30 p.m. — Jeff Leeson, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In GermantownSign ups at 7:30

9:30 p.m. — Stand and Deliver: Premium showcase, Kaiju. $5 admission suggested

Wednesday, Oct. 4

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Louisville Comedy ClubOnline sign ups at openmicer.comFree admission

8 p.m. — Monster, Monster! Planet of the TapesTickets

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse SaloonSign ups at 9

Thursday, Oct. 5

7 p.m. — Comedy Night at The Sanctuary with Creig Ewing and Danny Browning, The Sanctuary at Oldham GardensTickets

7:30 p.m. – Vince Morris, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — Falls City Showcase, featuring Lucious Williams, Falls City Brewing CoFree (donations accepted)

8 p.m. — The Public House open mic, Against the Grain Brewery and Public House, 1576 Bardstown Road. Signups at 7:30. Limited to 12 comics

8 p.m. — Jack Off Joke Off XXX Comedy Open Mic, Love Boutique, 140 W. Jefferson Street

9:30 p.m. — Variety Open Mic, Frank’s Whiskey PlaceSignups at 9 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 6

7:30 p.m. –- Vince Morris, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — Ben Bailey, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

9:30 p.m. – Vince Morris, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

10 p.m. — KY Bill, Planet of the TapesTickets

10:15 p.m. — Ben Bailey, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

Saturday, Oct. 7

7 p.m. — Ben Bailey, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7:30 p.m. – Vince Morris, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

8 p.m. — Devil’s Advocate, comedy debate show, Planet of the TapesTickets

9:30 p.m. – Vince Morris, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

9:45 p.m. — Ben Bailey, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

10 p.m. — The Late Show, Planet of the TapesTickets

Sunday, Oct. 8

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In GermantownFree

Monday, Oct. 9

7 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Diorios Pizza, 919 Baxter Ave. Signups at 6:45 pm. Free

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the TapesTo sign up to perform, email [email protected]Free admission

Tuesday, Oct. 10

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy ClubOnline sign ups at openmicer.comFree admission

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In GermantownSign ups at 7:30

9:30 p.m. — Stand and Deliver: Premium showcase, Kaiju. $5 admission suggested

Wednesday, Oct. 11

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Joey Mulinaro, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse SaloonSign ups at 9

Thursday, Oct. 12

7:30 p.m. – Johnny Watson, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

8 p.m. — The Public House open mic, Against the Grain Brewery and Public House, 1576 Bardstown Road. Signups at 7:30. Limited to 12 comics

9:30 p.m. — Variety Open Mic, Frank’s Whiskey PlaceSignups at 9 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 13

7:30 p.m. –- Johnny Watson, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — DC Young Fly, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

8 p.m. — Ryan Davis, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

9:30 p.m. – Johnny Watson, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

10:15 p.m. — DC Young Fly, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

Saturday, Oct. 14

7 p.m. — DC Young Fly, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7:30 p.m. – Johnny Watson, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

8 p.m. — Ryan Davis, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

9:30 p.m. – Johnny Watson, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

9:45 p.m. — DC Young Fly, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

10 p.m. — Ryan Davis, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

Sunday, Oct. 15

7 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Comedy Masquerade. Local comics peform as other Louisville comics, TEN20 Craft BreweryFree tickets

7 p.m. — Peter Antoniou, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In GermantownFree

Monday, Oct. 16

7 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Diorios Pizza, 919 Baxter Ave. Signups at 6:45 pm. Free

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the TapesTo sign up to perform, email [email protected]Free admission

Tuesday, Oct. 17

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy ClubOnline sign ups at openmicer.comFree admission

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In GermantownSign ups at 7:30

9:30 p.m. — Stand and Deliver open mic, Kaiju. Free

Wednesday, Oct. 18

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Louisville Comedy ClubOnline sign ups at openmicer.comFree admission

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse SaloonSign ups at 9

Thursday, Oct. 19

7:30 p.m. – Brendan Eyre, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — Cam Bertrand, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

8 p.m. — The Public House open mic, Against the Grain Brewery and Public House, 1576 Bardstown Road. Signups at 7:30. Limited to 12 comics

8 p.m. — Jack Off Joke Off XXX Comedy Open Mic, Love Boutique, 140 W. Jefferson Street

9:30 p.m. — Variety Open Mic, Frank’s Whiskey PlaceSignups at 9 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 20

7 p.m. — Jim Gaffigan: Barely Alive Tour, Louisville PalaceTickets

7:30 p.m. –- Brendan Eyre, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — Donnell Rawlings, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

8 p.m. — Beth Stelling, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

8 p.m. — Ariel Elias, Planet of the TapesTickets

9:30 p.m. – Brendan Eyre, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

10 p.m. — Beth Stelling, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

10:15 p.m. — Donnell Rawlings, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

Saturday, Oct. 21

4 p.m. — Jim Gaffigan: Barely Alive Tour, Louisville PalaceTickets

7 p.m. — Jim Gaffigan: Barely Alive Tour, Louisville Palace. Tickets

7 p.m. — James “Murr” Murray, The Brown TheatreTickets

7 p.m. — Donnell Rawlings, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7:30 p.m. –Brendan Eyre, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

8 p.m. — Beth Stelling, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

8 p.m. — Ariel Elias, Planet of the TapesTickets

9:30 p.m. – Brendan Eyre, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

9:45 p.m. — Donnell Rawlings, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

10 p.m. — Beth Stelling, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

Sunday, Oct. 22

7 p.m. — Donnell Rawlings, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

8 p.m. — Jason Nash, Laugh LouisvilleTickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In GermantownFree

TO SIGN UP FOR OPEN MICS

Sundays — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown Message @UncoolRandy on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter

Sundays — Comedy Attack! open mic, Kaiju. First Sunday of the month. Show up and sign up

Mondays — The Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. Show starts at 8 p.m. To sign up, email [email protected]

Mondays — Comedy Open Mic, Diorios Pizza, 919 Baxter Ave. Signups at 6:45 pm. Message June Dempsey or Zach Brumback with questions.

Tuesdays — Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Show up and sign up. List out at 7:15 p.m. Show at 8 p.m. Message Ehrin Dowdle with questions.

Tuesdays — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club, 7:30 p.m. Online sign ups for a month of shows at openmicer.com

Tuesdays — Stand and Deliver variety open mic Kaiju, 9:30 pm. Sign ups at 9 (first Tuesday of the month is a booked showcase)

Wednesdays — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, 7:30 p.m., The Caravan LouisvilleEmail [email protected] for a spot

Wednesdays — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club, 7:30 p.m. Online sign ups for a month of shows at openmicer.com

Wednesdays — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon, 9:30 pm. Sign ups at 9

Thursdays — The Public House open mic, Against the Grain Brewery and Public House, 1576 Bardstown Road. Signups at 7:30. Limited to 12 comics. Contact Casper EleamKyle McGlothlin for more info.

Thursdays — Variety Open Mic (comedy, music and poetry), Frank’s Whiskey PlaceSignups at 9 p.m.; show at 9:30.

Thurdays — Jack Off Joke Off XXX Comedy Open Mic, Love Boutique, 140 W. Jefferson Street. Every 1st and 3rd Thursday. Signups at 7:30. Prize to the winner.