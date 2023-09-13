Louisville Laughs: The SUPERLIST of Louisville Comedy For Sept. 13

[Note: this list comes from our friends at Louisville Laughs.]

A list of the upcoming comedy shows and open mics in the Louisville area. If we missed your event, let us know. (Information on how to sign up for open mics at bottom).

Wednesday, Sept. 13

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic with host Jon Bass and special guest Ty Leach, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign ups at 9

Thursday, Sept. 14

7:30 p.m. – Rich Ragains, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — James Camacho, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — The Public House open mic, Against the Grain Brewery and Public House, 1576 Bardstown Road. Signups at 7:30. Limited to 12 comics

8 p.m. — Lyle & Friends, 21st In Germantown. Tickets $10 at the door

9:30 p.m. — Variety Open Mic, Frank’s Whiskey Place. Signups at 9 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 15

7:30 p.m. –- Rich Ragains, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Aries Spears, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — David Nihill: We My People, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Rich Ragains, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — David Nihill: We My People, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

10:15 p.m. — Aries Spears, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Saturday, Sept. 16

7 p.m. — Aries Spears, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — Lugubrious Productions presents: The Bandits of Louisville Comedy with a Hoedown, 21st In Germantown. Admission $10

7:30 p.m. – Rich Ragains, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — David Nihill: We My People, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Steve Treviño: America’s Favorite Husband Tour, The Brown Theatre. Tickets

8 p.m. — Rockstar on a Budget Show, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

8 p.m. — Dwight Simmons, Spinelli’s Highlands. $5 admission

9:30 p.m. – Rich Ragains, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:45 p.m. — Aries Spears, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

10 p.m. — David Nihill: We My People, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

10 p.m. — The Late Show, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

Sunday, Sept. 17

7 p.m. — Aries Spears, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — J Will, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

7 p.m. — Good Stand-up Comedy, Kaiju. Free

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free

9 p.m. — Good Stand-up Comedy, Kaiju. Free

Monday, Sept. 18

7 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Diorios Pizza, 919 Baxter Ave. Signups at 6:45 pm. Free

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. To sign up to perform, email [email protected]. Free admission

Tuesday, Sept. 19

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Sign ups at 7:30

9:30 p.m. — Stand and Deliver open mic, Kaiju. Free

Wednesday, Sept. 20

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. — Chris Tucker: The Legend Tour 2023, Louisville Palace. Tickets

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign ups at 9

Thursday, Sept. 21

7:30 p. m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Comedy Night at Gravely, Gravely Brewing Co. Free tickets

7:30 p.m. – Jason Kanter, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Trixx, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — The Hilarious Unkown, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

8 p.m. — The Public House open mic, Against the Grain Brewery and Public House, 1576 Bardstown Road. Signups at 7:30. Limited to 12 comics

8 p.m. — Jack Off Joke Off XXX Comedy Open Mic, Love Boutique, 140 W. Jefferson Street

9:30 p.m. — Variety Open Mic, Frank’s Whiskey Place. Signups at 9 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 22

7:30 p.m. –- Jason Kanter, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Adam Carolla, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Jason Kanter, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

10:15 p.m. — Adam Carolla, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Saturday, Sept. 23

7 p.m. — Adam Carolla, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7:30 p.m. – Jason Kanter, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Learnmore Joansi, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — BHLC presents: Louder Than Laughter, 21st In Germantown. Tickets $20 at door

9:30 p.m. – Jason Kanter, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:45 p.m. — Adam Carolla, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Sunday, Sept. 24

2 p.m. — The Boozy Brunch Show, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Comedy at TEN20, TEN20 Craft Brewery, Butchertown. Free tickets

7 p.m. — Jiaoying Summers, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free

Monday, Sept. 25

7 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Diorios Pizza, 919 Baxter Ave. Signups at 6:45 pm. Free

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. To sign up to perform, email [email protected]. Free admission

Tuesday, Sept. 26

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Sign ups at 7:30

9:30 p.m. — Stand and Deliver open mic, Kaiju. Free

Wednesday, Sept. 27

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign ups at 9

Thursday, Sept. 28

7:30 p.m. – Brad Lanning, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Kelsey Cook, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Thunderdome: Space! Planet of the Tapes. Free

8 p.m. — The Public House open mic, Against the Grain Brewery and Public House, 1576 Bardstown Road. Signups at 7:30. Limited to 12 comics

9:30 p.m. — Variety Open Mic, Frank’s Whiskey Place. Signups at 9 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 29

7:30 p.m. –- Brad Lanning, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Kelsey Cook, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Renny, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Brad Lanning, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

10:15 p.m. — Kelsey Cook, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Saturday, Sept. 30

7 p.m. — Kelsey Cook, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7:30 p.m. – Brad Lanning, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Renny, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Brad Lanning, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:45 p.m. — Kelsey Cook, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

10 p.m. — Renny, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

Sunday, Oct. 1

7 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: New Comics Showcase with special guest Jerrel Beamon, TEN20 Craft Brewery, Butchertown. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Roastamania, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free

10 p.m. — Comedy Attack open mic, Kaiju. Show up and sign up starting at 9:30

Monday, Oct. 2

7 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Diorios Pizza, 919 Baxter Ave. Signups at 6:45 pm. Free

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. To sign up to perform, email [email protected]. Free admission

Tuesday, Oct. 3

7:30 p.m. — Jeff Leeson, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Sign ups at 7:30

9:30 p.m. — Stand and Deliver open mic, Kaiju. Free

Wednesday, Oct. 4

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. — Monster, Monster! Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign ups at 9

Thursday, Oct. 5

7 p.m. — Comedy Night at The Sanctuary with Creig Ewing and Danny Browning, The Sanctuary at Oldham Gardens. Tickets

7:30 p.m. – Vince Morris, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — The Public House open mic, Against the Grain Brewery and Public House, 1576 Bardstown Road. Signups at 7:30. Limited to 12 comics

8 p.m. — Jack Off Joke Off XXX Comedy Open Mic, Love Boutique, 140 W. Jefferson Street

9:30 p.m. — Variety Open Mic, Frank’s Whiskey Place. Signups at 9 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 6

7:30 p.m. –- Vince Morris, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Ben Bailey, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Vince Morris, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

10 p.m. — KY Bill, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

10:15 p.m. — Ben Bailey, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Saturday, Oct. 7

7 p.m. — Ben Bailey, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7:30 p.m. – Vince Morris, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Vince Morris, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:45 p.m. — Ben Bailey, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

10 p.m. — The Late Show, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

Sunday, Oct. 8

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free

Monday, Oct. 9

7 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Diorios Pizza, 919 Baxter Ave. Signups at 6:45 pm. Free

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. To sign up to perform, email [email protected]. Free admission

Tuesday, Oct. 10

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Sign ups at 7:30

9:30 p.m. — Stand and Deliver: Premium showcase, Kaiju. $5 admission suggested

Wednesday, Oct. 11

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Joey Mulinaro, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign ups at 9

Thursday, Oct. 12

7:30 p.m. – Johnny Watson, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — The Public House open mic, Against the Grain Brewery and Public House, 1576 Bardstown Road. Signups at 7:30. Limited to 12 comics

9:30 p.m. — Variety Open Mic, Frank’s Whiskey Place. Signups at 9 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 13

7:30 p.m. –- Johnny Watson, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — DC Young Fly, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Ryan Davis, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Johnny Watson, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

10:15 p.m. — DC Young Fly, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Saturday, Oct. 14

7 p.m. — DC Young Fly, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7:30 p.m. – Johnny Watson, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Ryan Davis, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Johnny Watson, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:45 p.m. — DC Young Fly, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

10 p.m. — Ryan Davis, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

Sunday, Oct. 15

7 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Comedy Masquerade. Local comics peform as other Louisville comics, TEN20 Craft Brewery. Free tickets

7 p.m. — Peter Antoniou, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free

TO SIGN UP FOR OPEN MICS

Sundays — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown Message @UncoolRandy on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter

Sundays — Comedy Attack! open mic, Kaiju. First Sunday of the month. Show up and sign up

Mondays — The Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. Show starts at 8 p.m. To sign up, email [email protected]

Mondays — Comedy Open Mic, Diorios Pizza, 919 Baxter Ave. Signups at 6:45 pm. Message June Dempsey or Zach Brumback with questions.

Tuesdays — Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Show up and sign up. List out at 7:15 p.m. Show at 8 p.m. Message Ehrin Dowdle with questions.

Tuesdays — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club, 7:30 p.m. Online sign ups for a month of shows at openmicer.com

Tuesdays — Stand and Deliver variety open mic Kaiju, 9:30 pm. Sign ups at 9 (first Tuesday of the month is a booked showcase)

Wednesdays — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, 7:30 p.m., The Caravan Louisville. Email [email protected] for a spot

Wednesdays — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club, 7:30 p.m. Online sign ups for a month of shows at openmicer.com

Wednesdays — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon, 9:30 pm. Sign ups at 9

Thursdays — The Public House open mic, Against the Grain Brewery and Public House, 1576 Bardstown Road. Signups at 7:30. Limited to 12 comics. Contact Casper Eleam, Kyle McGlothlin for more info.

Thursdays — Variety Open Mic (comedy, music and poetry), Frank’s Whiskey Place. Signups at 9 p.m.; show at 9:30.

Thurdays — Jack Off Joke Off XXX Comedy Open Mic, Love Boutique, 140 W. Jefferson Street. Every 1st and 3rd Thursday. Signups at 7:30. Prize to the winner.