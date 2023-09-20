Local Chef Damaris Phillips Hosts ‘Outrageous Pumpkin’ On Food Network

Group portrait of contestants: Daniel Miller, James Hall, Michele Vanderpyle-Hall, and Anderson, Chaminda Weerappulgie, Cassie Remillard, Rebecca DeGroot and Arthur Romeo with host Damris Phillips as seen on Outrageous Pumpkins Season 4

Louisville’s chef Damaris Phillips is hosting Food Network’s “Outrageous Pumpkins,” just in time for the Fall season. The show premieres Sunday, Sept. 24 at 10 p.m.

The show follows eight “elite” pumpkin carvers as they battle it out for a prize of $25,000 and the title of “Outrageous Pumpkin Champion” which includes receiving a prize belt. Challenges this season include: Jack-o’-lanterns, 3D carvings, structures and Atlantic Giants.

Phillips will be joined by judges Terri Harden and Ralph Attanasia.

