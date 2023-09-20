Local Chef Damaris Phillips Hosts ‘Outrageous Pumpkin’ On Food Network

Louisville’s chef Damaris Phillips is hosting Food Network’s “Outrageous Pumpkins,” just in time for the Fall season. The show premieres Sunday, Sept. 24 at 10 p.m.
The show follows eight “elite” pumpkin carvers as they battle it out for a prize of $25,000 and the title of “Outrageous Pumpkin Champion” which includes receiving a prize belt. Challenges this season include: Jack-o’-lanterns, 3D carvings, structures and Atlantic Giants.
Phillips will be joined by judges Terri Harden and Ralph Attanasia.
For more information and behind-the-scenes sneak peeks, visit FoodNetwork.com/OutrageousPumpkins.