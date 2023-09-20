Ironman 70.3 Triathlon To Return to Louisville In 2024

The Ironman competition is returning in 2024 to Kentucky with the new Ironman 70.3 Louisville Triathlon. The event is scheduled to take place on Aug. 18, 2024 with registration set to open on Wednesday, Sept. 27. Register here at the Ironman website.

“We are excited to return to one of our long-standing communities in Louisville, Kentucky,” said Eric Atnip, Regional Director for The Ironman Group in a release. “After hosting Ironman events for so many years, we know athletes will be thrilled to once again enjoy the race experience in this truly unique Kentucky venue. With many of the same course elements as before, we believe the Ironman 70.3 Louisville triathlon will be as popular as the previous Ironman events. We look forward to working with our partners at the Louisville Sports Commission to produce an unforgettable event that will excite athletes from all over.”

The triathlon begins with a 1.2-mile ‘downriver’ swim in the Ohio River, the participants will then switch gears on the Great Lawn at Waterfront Park for a 56-mile bike course then the athletes will embark on a 13.1 mile run along the Ohio River and through several of Louisville park on the way to the finish line at Fourth Street Live!

“Louisville takes pride in being one of America’s great sports towns and hosting Ironman again is a wonderful opportunity for our city,” said Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg in a release. “Ironman is an iconic sports and lifestyle brand known all over the world and a great partner to our city. We look forward to welcoming the many hard working athletes who will compete in these events starting next year in Louisville.”

Norton Sports Health will oversee the athlete recovery center and act as the main medical provider throughout the event.

“Louisville has been a long-standing partner with the Ironman organization, and we are certainly excited to welcome a new event to Bourbon City with the Ironman 70.3 debuting in 2024,” said Cleo Battle, Louisville Tourism President & CEO in a release. “We know how valuable an Ironman-branded event is to our community and trust we will see an immediate return on our investment. Hosting the Ironman 70.3 event offers an opportunity to showcase our iconic museums, bourbon and culinary scene while simultaneously filling our city’s hotels and attractions. We’ve truly missed hosting Ironman athletes and their families and can’t wait to greet them next year.”