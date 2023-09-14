Dance And Celebrate With Award-Winning Latin Musicians This Weekend

Join Kentucky’s Latin music superstars this Saturday, Sept. 16, for the 5th Latin Music Awards Kentucky Edition. Happening at Bourbon Hall (116 W. Jefferson St.), the event gets going at 7 p.m. with a red carpet and music by DJ Seizure.

At 8 p.m., the awards ceremony begins with over 60 Latin artists and live performances. After the main event, there is an afterparty until 12:30 a.m. featuring a full concert by Frankie Ruiz Jr. and Kentucky Salsa Allstars. After 12:30 a.m., the after-afterparty kicks off with DJ All Sensation and a night of non-stop dancing. You might want to think carefully about your shoes!



This is a dress-to-impress event, so don’t be afraid to show a little flair in celebration of the vibrant Kentucky Latin music scene.

Tickets for the event can be purchased via Eventbrite and cost $35-$180.