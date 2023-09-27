Bardstown Road Aglow Announces 2023 Date

Yes, we know Halloween hasn’t passed yet, but who can resist the idea of twinkling Christmas lights, Santa Claus, and happy faces all aglow? We certainly cannot.

Bardstown Road Aglow has set the date for its next event, so it is time to find yours. On Saturday, Dec. 3., from 12-10 p.m., folks can shop, sing, dine, and take part in all the fun and festivities of the night in the Highlands.

This year, WLKY’s Kent Taylor and Connie Leonard will host the lighting of the Wendy’s Holiday Tree at 1108 Bardstown Rd. That event kicks off at 5:30 p.m., and the tree lighting will be at 6 p.m. Yep, it will be dark, because shorter days are on the way.

In addition to the tree lighting, enjoy free trolley rides, live holiday music, and discounts on food, drinks, and gifts at participating stores and restaurants. Barrett Ave. and Douglass Loop are joining the fun this year, so you’ll be able to enjoy a long stroll. We wish pumpkin spice and all things nice to you this coming holiday season, so don’t miss Bardstown Road Aglow.