7 Things Under $10 To Do In And Around Louisville This Week (9/12-9/15)

TUESDAY, SEPT. 12

Caliber Arm Wrestling 1 Year Anniversary

Our Lady of Perpetual Hops (300 Foundation Ct., New Albany, IN)

Free | 6-10 p.m.

Try out competitive arm wrestling as this local group celebrates its first anniversary.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 14

Canopy’s 2nd Annual Hot Ones Challenge

Falls City Beer

Free | 5 p.m.

Y’know the interview series “Hot Ones,” where guests try to eat spicy chicken wings as they’re being interviewed? It’s that, but it’s a fundraiser with UofL women’s basketball coach Jeff Walz and renowned UofL women’s basketball player Mykasa Robinson.

ShakesQueer Night One: Trouble Bar

Trouble Bar

$5-$15 suggested donation | 7-8 p.m.

Local theater company three witches shakespeare will present three scenes from “Hamlet,” “Macbeth,” and “Antony and Cleopatra,” respectively.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 15

Christy’s Garden (outside Old Forester’s Paristown Hall)

Free | 6-9 p.m.

This groovy local band plays some long-ass songs. This is gonna be a long-ass show. I mean that in the best way, though. Bring a lawn chair and check ‘em out!



ShakesQueer Night Two: Old Louisville Coffee Co-op

Old Louisville Coffee Co-op

$5-$15 suggested donation | 7-8 p.m.

In case you can’t make it to the ShakesQueer performance on Thursday, there’s this one instead.

Gaslight Balloon Glow

Skyview Park

Free | 6-9 p.m., glow starts at 7:15 p.m.

If you haven’t been to a balloon glow since the Derby Festival, this is your chance to see one without having to wait until April. There’ll also be live music, activities for kids, and food vendors.

Stonecutters: Eye of the Skull Release Show with Shi and Sinistrum

Headliners

$10 (not including fees) | 8 p.m.-midnight

Read Jeff Polk’s interview with Stonecutters’ Brian Omer in this week’s LEO, then check out the band in action.