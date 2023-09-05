5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (9/8)

Friday, Sept. 8

2023 Sundance Short Film Tour

Speed Cinema

$12 | 6 p.m.

This program features seven shorts curated from the 2023 Sundance Festival, with a runtime of 90 minutes. The Sundance Short Film Tour runs through Sunday.

Saturday, Sept. 9

Big Four Bridge Art Festival

Big Four Bridge

No cover | 10 a.m.

Artists from all over the country are coming to this art fest on the river. The event also runs on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Louisville Pride Fest

Bardstown Road (at around Grinstead)

No cover | 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

The annual street fair and concert will feature vendors, live music, drag performances, a family area, a wellness zone and an overall good time.

Games on Tap

Hi-Wire Brewing

No cover | Noon

This consistent board game meet-up rotates from brewery to brewery around town and will take place at Hi-Wire this time. It generally features modern, yet accessible tabletops such as The Resistance, Codenames and Klask.

Sunday, Sept. 10

Louisville Bats vs. St. Paul (Kids Day)

Slugger Field

1:05 p.m. | Tickets start at $5

The Bats have a homestand this weekend, and Sunday is Kids Day. If you order tickets in advance, there are $5 outfield seats for kids. Kids can also run the bases after the game.

