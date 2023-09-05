5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (9/8)

Friday, Sept. 8
2023 Sundance Short Film Tour
Speed Cinema
$12 | 6 p.m.
This program features seven shorts curated from the 2023 Sundance Festival, with a runtime of 90 minutes. The Sundance Short Film Tour runs through Sunday.
Saturday, Sept. 9
Big Four Bridge Art Festival
Big Four Bridge
No cover | 10 a.m.
Artists from all over the country are coming to this art fest on the river. The event also runs on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Louisville Pride Fest
Bardstown Road (at around Grinstead)
No cover | 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
The annual street fair and concert will feature vendors, live music, drag performances, a family area, a wellness zone and an overall good time.
Games on Tap
Hi-Wire Brewing
No cover | Noon
This consistent board game meet-up rotates from brewery to brewery around town and will take place at Hi-Wire this time. It generally features modern, yet accessible tabletops such as The Resistance, Codenames and Klask.
Sunday, Sept. 10
Louisville Bats vs. St. Paul (Kids Day)
Slugger Field
1:05 p.m. | Tickets start at $5
The Bats have a homestand this weekend, and Sunday is Kids Day. If you order tickets in advance, there are $5 outfield seats for kids. Kids can also run the bases after the game.
