5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend

Friday, Sept. 1

Waverly Hills Paranormal Tour

Waverly Hills Sanitorium

$20 | 8 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Spooky Season is back and so are the tours of one of Louisville’s most haunted places, Waverly Hills Sanitorium. The now-defunct tuberculosis hospital and rest facility is once again opening its doors for tours that may or may not make your hair stand on end.

Saturday, Sept. 2

Roast of Barbie

Planet of the Tapes

$15 | 7:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Carolyn Brown says, “We’ve spent all summer hearing about Barbie this and Barbie that. If you’re sacrilegious enough to say that we maybe we should slow it down a little (and make fun of Optimus Prime, a Troll Doll, and other classic toys…”

Saturday, Sept. 2

Kentuckiana Medieval Faire

Enchanted Forest and Music Hall

$10 | 2 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Costume contests, entertainment and other Renaissance-type happenings will be the order of the day at Kentuckiana Medieval Faire. Just direct us to the giant turkey legs.

Thursday, Aug. 31 – Sept.4

WorldFest

Belvedere

Free | 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Louisville shows off its rich diversity in a 5-day celebration of the nations represented by our citizens. From the parade of cultures, to performances and food, this is a weekend to be proud to live in a city like Louisville.

Friday, Sept. 1-4

Kentucky Flea Market

Kentucky Exposition Center

Free with $12 Parking | Times Vary

Giant rooms of vintage shopping, flea market finds, roasted nuts, fudge, and all the fun that you could ask for at the biggest flea markets of the year. We’ll be there looking through the old comics and vintage propaganda.