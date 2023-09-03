3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (9/8)

Friday, Sept. 8

The Nude Party

Headliners Music Hall

$18 | 8 p.m.

The Nude Party blasts breezy, bluesy, Rolling Stones-adjacent rock and roll that matches a cool swagger with a country sensibility.



Saturday, Sept. 9

Louisville Pride Festival

Bardstown Road

No cover | 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

At this year’s Pride Festival, there will be performances by VOICES of Kentuckiana, John Austin Clark, Robbie Bartlett, members of the Louisville Orchestra, Shitfire, Siena Liggins, Bungalow Betty, plus a special reunion performance by Carol Kraemer and Laura Shine, founding members of “Louisville’s iconic lesbian band” Yer Girlfriend.



Fotocrime (Record Release)

Zanzabar

8 p.m. | $10

Ryan Patterson’s post-Coliseum project Fotocrime circles the edges of electronic and post-punk, building something that’s dark, ominous and emotionally charged. That poignant style keeps rolling with the band’s newest album, Accelerated. Brutus VIII and Scary Black open.



