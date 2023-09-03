3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (9/15-9/17)

First, a quick note: Obviously, we can’t not mention the biggest music event in Louisville this weekend, Bourbon & Beyond. It’s four days of music and drinking at the Expo Center with big-name headliners every night.

Still, we didn’t want to break the format of our 3 Concerts series or double–list it with this week’s 5 Things, so instead, we’ll just say to check out the full Bourbon & Beyond schedule for more info.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 15

MR. PLEASE | Pickin’ in Paristown

Christy’s Garden (outside Old Forester’s Paristown Hall)

Free | 6-9 p.m.

This groovy local band plays some long-ass songs. This is gonna be a long-ass show. I mean that in the best way, though. Bring a lawn chair and check ‘em out!

SATURDAY, SEPT. 16

Latin Music Awards KY

Bourbon Hall (116 W. Jefferson St.)

$41.54 general admission, $205.56 VIP table | 8 p.m.

The biggest and best names in local Latin music will be honored at this awards ceremony, which will also feature live performances, salsa dancing with a show by Frankie Ruiz, Jr., and an afterparty.

Diana Ross

Louisville Palace

$70.50+ | 8 p.m.

Diana Ross needs no introduction, but this Supreme will fill the Palace with her legendary Motown vocals. LEO EIC Erica Rucker, who has seen Ross perform before, says that Ross is “a performer that really loves her job” and “anyone who gets to see her gets a treat.”