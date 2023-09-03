3 Concerts To Catch In And Around Louisville This Weekend (9/29-10/1)

FRIDAY, SEPT. 29

Houseplant

Enchanted Forest (45 W. 1st Street, New Albany, IN)

$15 | 8-11 p.m.

One of this reporter’s favorite local bands (and one of my Best [Local] Songs Of 2022 picks), Houseplant is just… groovy. They’ll be doing two sets tonight.

The Mars Volta Tour

Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

$75-$130 | 8 p.m.

If you are a fan of fuzzy guitars, you will love The Mars Volta, according to LEO’s EIC Erica Rucker. “They haven’t played in a long time and they are refreshing their sound in a new way,” she adds. “Also, they are really fucking good.” The song below is “a psychedelic wonderland of sounds.” Teri Gender Bender will open.

SUNDAY, OCT. 1

LRSFest 2023: The LRSFest All Stars Show

Headliners

$15 | Doors at 12 p.m., music from 1-10:30 p.m.

A bevy of local acts and LRSFest vets — namely, Anemic Royalty, Antithesis, Boombox Poets, Layne’s Calling, Mojothunder, Rattlesnake Pasta, Scrooge Mandela, Skipping Stone, Sweet Lady, and Tin Zelkova — will be returning to LRSFest to make an album that audience members will also have the chance to take part in by recording a comment about the show or their favorite band(s) in an on-site audio booth.