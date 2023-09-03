3 Concerts To Catch In And Around  Louisville This Weekend (9/22-9/24)

FRIDAY, SEPT. 22-24

Louder Than Life

Highland Festival Grounds, Expo Center

$159.12+ | Times vary

Sure, this one’s cheating a little bit — LTL is, well, many dozens of concerts, not just one. But it’s the biggest rock festival in the country, and it’s right in our own backyard. This weekend, check out Tool, Green Day, Avenged Sevenfold, Queens of the Stone Age, Godsmack, Limp Bizkit, Turnstile, and more.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 22

Rock The Rocks with Spectre Jones and Laura Elliott!

Falls of the Ohio State Park (201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville, IN)

$50 GA, $100 VIP | 4-9 p.m.

If you find Louder Than Life much too, well, loud, a concert by the Ohio River — on 390-million-year-old fossil beds, no less! — might be more your speed. California indie band Spectre Jones will headline; New York-based singer-songwriter Laura Elliott and local alt/roots/indie band The Highlanders will open.

Owl City: To The Moon Tour

Mercury Ballroom

$35 | 7:30 p.m.

Owl City got a hit in 2009 with “Fireflies,” the cute, whimsical song about wanting to hug and dance with thousands of lightning bugs. You’ll doubtless hear that tonight, plus his other electronic tracks. San Diego rock band Augustana will open.