10 Things Under $10 To Do In And Around Louisville This Week (9/19-9/22)

Music Trivia With Greg Welsh!

Planet of the Tapes

Free | 8 p.m.

Show off your music knowledge and win prizes.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT . 20

Localer Than Life

Losers 812

Free w/proof of LTL pass | 5 p.m.

Louder Than Life has four local bands, but Localer Than Life is far, far, far cheaper and has even more.

World of Beer

No cover | 7 p.m.

If the boys in purple take home a win, you can drink to celebrate. If not . . . you can drink to forget. (Please drink responsibly.) Also, if you bring a plastic jar of peanut butter to be donated to the Dare To Care Food Bank, you might win a signed LouCity kit.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 22

Meet BIGFOOT from Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live!

Jeffersonville Kroger (1027 Jeffersonville Commons Drive, Jeffersonville, IN)

Free | 4-7 p.m.

Look, I could be cynical about this and point out that sometimes it’s difficult to fill out a list of 10 events under $10, but we’ve gotta stick to the format no matter what, etc. etc., so sometimes you take what you can get. Or I could just say: whoa, you can touch a monster truck up close! And y’know what, honestly? I would. Guests at this event can get their own autographed (…?) photo of the truck, too.

Slugger Field

Free | 5-8 p.m.

Fuck it, another monster truck thing, why not. Same deal as above with the free photo and all that.

Donut Day Extravaganza w/North Lime Donuts

Atrium Brewing

Free | 5-10 p.m., donut-eating contest at 7 p.m.

North Lime Donuts and Atrium Brewing are celebrating their respective anniversaries with a donut-eating contest with prizes, a collab beer, a DJ, and more.

Downtown Drive-In: UP

Brown-Forman Amphitheater, Waterfront Park

Free | Sunset approx. (7:30 p.m.)

Bring a lawn chair or blanket to a free screening of this Pixar classic.