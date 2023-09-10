10 Things Under $10 To Do In And Around Louisville This Week (9/19-9/22)

TUESDAY, SEPT. 19
Louisville Bats vs. Iowa Cubs
Slugger Field
$9+ | 6:35 p.m.
The final week of the Bats’ 2023 season kicks off tonight with $2 deals on hot dogs, chips, popcorn, and soft drinks.
Music Trivia With Greg Welsh!
Planet of the Tapes
Free | 8 p.m.
Show off your music knowledge and win prizes.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 20
Localer Than Life
Losers 812
Free w/proof of LTL pass | 5 p.m.
Louder Than Life has four local bands, but Localer Than Life is far, far, far cheaper and has even more.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 22
Meet BIGFOOT from Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live!
Jeffersonville Kroger (1027 Jeffersonville Commons Drive, Jeffersonville, IN)
Free | 4-7 p.m.
Look, I could be cynical about this and point out that sometimes it’s difficult to fill out a list of 10 events under $10, but we’ve gotta stick to the format no matter what, etc. etc., so sometimes you take what you can get. Or I could just say: whoa, you can touch a monster truck up close! And y’know what, honestly? I would. Guests at this event can get their own autographed (…?) photo of the truck, too.
Fuck it, another monster truck thing, why not. Same deal as above with the free photo and all that.
Donut Day Extravaganza w/North Lime Donuts
Atrium Brewing
Free | 5-10 p.m., donut-eating contest at 7 p.m.
North Lime Donuts and Atrium Brewing are celebrating their respective anniversaries with a donut-eating contest with prizes, a collab beer, a DJ, and more.
Downtown Drive-In: UP
Brown-Forman Amphitheater, Waterfront Park
Free | Sunset approx. (7:30 p.m.)
Bring a lawn chair or blanket to a free screening of this Pixar classic.
Watch a weird movie while checking funny tropes off a bingo card to possibly win prizes.