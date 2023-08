What’s Happening In The Louisville Performing Arts? 

Ambo Dance Theatre's "Two Way Mirror" show contained works created during National Choreography Month's January Challenge.

Louisville has a captivating and very busy art scene. So many theater productions, so much music and plenty of dancing. Our city shines with the creative arts. Here are a selection of events and arts companies that we enjoy.

Ambo Dance Company

All The Water That Will Ever Be Is Right Now – August 25

The Graham Cracker: A Nutcracker

Parody – December

Louisville Ballet

Distilled – October 13-15

Giselle – November 10-12

The Brown-Forman Nutcracker –

December 8-24

#Chorshow – January 24-28

Romeo & Juliet – March 1-4

Vernardo’s Circus

October 5-15

The Big Stomp Music Festival

August 18-19

Bourbon & Beyond

Music Festival

September 14-17

Chamber Music Society

of Louisville

Chicago Pro Musica – September 24

Le Consort – November 5

Castilian String Quartet – February 25

ATOS Trio – March 10

Julliard String Quartet – April 7

Kentucky Center

The Rebirth: Chanson Calhoun Live – August 4

Leanne Morgan – Just Getting Started – August 12 – 13

Undertaker 1 deadMAN Show – August 24

40th Anniversary Community

Celebration – August 27

The Black Boy Narratives – September 2

BroCode: A Storytelling Event –

September 2

Ms. Pat: Ya Girl Done Made It –

September 8

The Magic and The Wonder – September 9

Jill Lepore, Historian and Journalist, with Congressman Jamie Raskin – September 11

Bluey’s Big Play – September 15-17

Christopher Titus: Carrying Monsters – September 23

Brian Culbertson – The Trilogy Tour – September 27

Pat Metheny – October 6

Late Nite Catechism – November 2-4

Dance Theatre of Harlem – November 3

Kat Timpf LIVE – You Can’t Joke About That – November 4

The Old Friends Acoustic Tour starring Ben Rector with Jordy Searcy – November 9

Joanne Shaw Taylor – November 11

An Evening with The Kingston Trio – November 19

The Gertrude Polk Brown Lecture Series – On Great Fields: The Life and Unlikely Heroism of Joshua Lawrence Chamberlain – Author Ronald C.

White – November 21

Sex n’ the City: A (Super Unauthorized) Musical Parody – November 26

Jake Shimabukuro – Christmas in Hawai’i – December 13

Trey McLaughlin & The Sounds of Zamar – February 17

Kentucky Opera

Hansel & Gretel – September 29, October 1

All Is Calm – December 15, 17

The Pirates of Penzance – February 16, 18

As One – April 12, 14

Louder Than Life

Music Festival

September 21-24

Louisville Orchestra

CLASSICS: Our Kentucky Home at

Iroquois Amphitheater – September 16

In Harmony Tour: Happy Top in Beattyville – September 22

With Rufus Wainwright – September 30

Family: Composing A Story at Paristown Hall – October 7

COFFEE: Lasting Legacies – October 13

NIGHTLITES: Lasting Legacies at Paul Ogle Cultural & Community Center –

October 13

CLASSICS: Lasting Legacies – October 14

FILM: The Nightmare Before Christmas – October 18

POPS: Fright Night – October 21

COFFEE: (Un)Silent Film: Nosferatu & A Symphony of Horror – October 27

CLASSICS: (Un)Silent Film: Nosferatu & A Symphony of Horror – October 28

COFFEE: Bolero & Friends – November 17

NIGHTLITES: Bolero & Friends at Paul Ogle Cultural & Community Center – November 17

CLASSICS: Bolero & Friends –

November 18

FAMILY: Santa’s Symphony Spectacular – November 25

POPS: Holiday Pops – November 25

NIGHTLITES: Handel’s Messiah at Paul Ogle Cultural & Community Center – December 1

Andrea Bocelli at KFC YUM! Center – December 2

CLASSICS: Together In Song – January 13

FILM: Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince – January 17

POPS: Queens of Soul – January 19

FAMILY: Constructing An Orchestra at Paristown Hall – February 3

FILM: Star Wars: The Force Awakens – February 17

IN HARMONY TOUR: PADUCAH – March 2

IN HARMONY TOUR: BOWLING GREEN – March 5

IN HARMONY TOUR: DANVILLE – March 8

IN HARMONY TOUR: FORT KNOX – March 9

POPS: March Music Madness – March 16

NIGHTLITES: Magnificent Voices at Paul Ogle Cultural & Community Center –

March 22

CLASSICS: Magnificent Voices – March 23

POPS: Mariachi Fiesta – April 6

COFFEE: Mahler 6 – April 26

CLASSICS: Mahler 6 – April 27

COFFEE: Creators Fest – May 10

CLASSICS: Creators Fest – May 11

Seven Sense Music Festival

August 4-6

Actors Theatre

Dracula – September 6-17

King John – November 8-19

Mrs. Krishnan’s Party -December 6-17

Loving and Loving – February 7-18

I Am Delivered’t – March 13-24

Broadway Louisville

Wicked – September 20 – October 8

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical – November 28 – December 3

Disney’s Frozen – January 24 – February 4

Clue – March 5 – 10

Six – April 9 – 14

Beetlejuice – May 14 – 19

The Brown Theater

Eddie B. Teachers Only Comedy Tour 23’ – August 12

Mark Normand: Ya Don’t Say Tour! – August 18

Steve Trevino – America’s Favorite Husband Tour – September 16

Justin Willman – Magic for Humans In Person – October 6

An Evening with David Sedaris – October 17

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – Live in Concert – October 20

Nurse Blake: Shock Advised Tour –

October 24

Bobby Bones: Comedically Inspirational On Tour – November 17

Peppa Pig’s Sing-Along Party! –

November 18

Fortune Feimster: Live Laugh Love! – December 2

Karlous Miller – At the End of the Day.., – December 17

MOMIX: Alice – March 28

Bunbury

The Weir – October 13-15, 19-22, and 25-28

The Butterfingers Angel, Mary & Joseph, Herod the Nut, & the Slaughter of 12 Hit Carols in a Pear Tree – December 1-3, 7-10, and 14-17

Last Night at Mikell’s – February 9-11, 15-18, and 22-25

Tangled Webs – June 14-16, 20-23, and 27-30

CenterStage

Carousel – August 17, 19, 20, 24, 26 & 27

First Date – November 2, 4, 5, 9, 11 & 12

The Prom – February 22, 24, 25, 29 & March 2-3

She Loves Me – May 9, 11, 12, 16, 18 & 19

Clarksville Little Theater

Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat – September 8-10 & 15-17, 2023A Christmas Story November 10-12 & 17-19

Puffs – January 12-14 & 19-21

Curtains – March 8-10 & 15-17

Urinetown – May 10-12 & 17-19

Chicken Coop

Theatre Company

Jesus Christ Superstar – August 3-13

Bat Boy the Musical – September 28 – October 8

Who’s Holiday! – November 30 – December 4

The Musical Comedy of Murders of 1940 – January 25 – February 3

Chess – May 9-19

Derby Dinner

BUDDY – THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY – August 16 – September 24

THE NASHVILLE TENORS – August 21

ACCOMPLICE – September 27 –

November 5

Elephant & Piggie’s “We Are In A Play” – September 30 – November 4

Salute to the Rat Pack & Friends –

October 16

A CHRISTMAS CAROL THE MUSICAL – November 9 – December 31

Jack Frost Saves Christmas – November 11- December 23

The Monarchs – January 5 & 6

THE BUNCO SQUAD! – January 10 –

February 18

SWEENEY TODD – February 21 –

March 31

Curious George – The Golden Meatball – February 24 – March 30

FOOTLOOSE – April 3 – May 19

THE RETURN – A Beatles Tribute! –

April 8

Fancy Nancy The Musical –

May 25- June 29

THE WORLD FAMOUS GLENN MILLER ORCHESTRA – June 3

Floyd Central TheatreArts

Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory the Musical – September 3-12

A Wrinkle In Time – November 30 –

December 1

The Wizard of Oz – March 8-17

Ruthless! – April 18-21

Little Colonel Players

Cowboys and Idiots – October 6-8, 12-15

Ken Ludwig’s The Game’s Afoot (or Holmes for the Holidays) –

December 1-3, 7-10

Jane Austen’s Lady Susan – February 2-4, 8-11

Breaking Legs – April 5-7, 11-14

Flemming:(An American Thriller) – May 31, June 1-2, 6-9

Mind’s Eye

Theatre Company

Bonnie & Clyde – August 18-27

Evil Dead the Musical – October 12-22

New Albany High School Theatre Arts

May We All – November 10-12, 17-19

The 69th Annual Christmas Mini Musical and Breakfast with Santa – December 2

The Drowsy Chaperone – March 1-3, 8-10

Radium Girls – April 24-26, 28

Old Forester’s

Paristown Hall

An Orchestral Rendition of Dr. Dre 2001 – August 5

Ice Nine Kills: Fear the Premiere Tour – August 15

Parliament Funkadelic feat

George Clinton – August 25

Weyes Blood – In Holy Flux Tour: Unleashed – August 27

Black Veil Brides – September 10

St. Paul and The Broken Bones –

September 27

The Mars Volta – September 29

Moon Taxi – October 14

The Band CAMINO – October 17

The Wood Brothers – October 19

Cannibal Corpse and Mayhem – October 21

Warren Eiders – October 26

Kip Moore – November 9

The Head and The Heart – November 10

Pandora Productions

The Prom (with ACT Louisville) – August 11-26

Love! Valour! Compassion! – September 1-3, 7-10, 14-17

Rent – November 3-5, 10-12, 17-19

Sugar In Our Wounds – January 5-7,

11-14, 18-21

The Inheritance – Part 1: March 8, 10, 14, 16, 21, 23, 25, 29

The Inheritance – Part 2: March 9, 11, 15, 17, 22, 24, 28, 30

Kinky Boots Coproduced with Redline Performing Arts – April 5-21

My Mother’s Lesbian Jewish Wiccan Wedding – May 10-12, 16-19, 20, 23-25

Redline Performing Arts

Footloose Live! – Christy’s Garden

August 4-5

Into the Woods – September 29 – October 7

Kinky Boots Coproduced with Pandora Productions – April 5-21

Shelby County

Community Theater

Disney’s Frozen Jr. — September 7-10, 14-17

Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde — October 19-22, 26-29

Elf the Musical — November 30, December 1-3, 7-10

Thornton Wilder’s Our Town — February 16-18, 23-25

Waiting for Godot — April 12-14, 19-21

Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar — May 10-12, 17-19

The Thwarting of Baron Bolligrew — June 6-9, 13-16

Stage One

Bunnicula – October 14, 21, 28

*Sensory Friendly performance October 21 at 2 p.m.

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever – December 9, 16

*Sensory Friendly performance December 1 at 5 p.m.

Number the Stars – February 3, 10

*Sensory Friendly performance February 10 at 2 p.m.

Nate the Great – March 16, 23, 30

*Sensory Friendly performance March 30 at 2 p.m.

Storytellers Series

October 28th – Waterfront Botanical Gardens (Trunk ‘r Treat Event)

November 11th – KMAC Museum

December 2nd – Kentucky Science Center

January 6th – Locust Grove

February 10th – Frazier

March 9th – Location TBD

University of

Louisville Theatre

The Old Settler Play- September

African American Theatre Program 30th Anniversary Celebration – September 30

She Kills Monsters – November

Gem of the Ocean – February

Caesar ‘43 – April

Whodunnit Murder Mystery Theater

The Haunting at Blackwood Hall – Saturday Evenings September 30-November 4,5

Murder on 34th Street – December 2-January 6

The Shadow Messenger – February 17-March 23

Murder at the Queen’s Table – May 25-June 22

Carmichael’s

Shannon Stocker presents: Warrior, A Patient’s Courageous Quest – August 5

Silas House: Lark Ascending paperback Celebration – August 22

Meagan Lucas with Frank Bill and J. Todd Scott – August 24

Alex Willan: Elves Are The Worst! – September 16

Kristen Gentry: Mama Said – October 8

Alix E. Harrow: Starling House – October 12

Steven Conn with Stephen George of LPM – October 19

Steven Skaggs The Hidden Factor – November 30

KMAC Museum

KMAC Poetry Slams – Last Saturdays August – December

Louisville Book Festival

November 10-11