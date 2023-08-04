What to See: Gallery Listings

Cheryl Chapman is showing at Galerie Hertz in August

A gallery roundup of art shows to see in Louisville this month. Note: This list is a selection of current exhibitions.

KOREA FIBER ART 2023 LOUISVILLE

Through Aug. 27

Group exhibition with artists from around the world using fiber art to explore life’s milestones. Featured in multiple locations around Louisville.

“ROBERT MORGAN: MYTHS AND STORIES”

Through December

Solo show by Lexington artist Robert Morgan.

“FRAGILE FIGURES: BEINGS AND TIME”

Through December

A group exhibition of portraits

21c Louisville

700 W. Main St.

Hours: Mondays-Sundays, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

21cmuseumhotels.com

“PAINTINGS ON METAL”

Through Aug. 18

New art by Russel May.

Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery

137 E. Main St., New Albany, Indiana

Hours: Thursdays-Fridays, noon-5 p.m.; Saturdays, 1-3 p.m.

bourne-schweitzergallery.com

“HAPPENING”

Through August

Group show with works by over a dozen local artists on the theme of “happening.”

Chestnuts and Pearls

157 E. Main St., New Albany

Hours: Thursdays-Fridays, 12-4 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sundays, 12-4 p.m.

chestnutsandpearls.com

“PEOPLE, PLACES & STRANGER THINGS”

Through Aug. 12

Group show with works by Brian Buchanan, Ryan Case, Andy Cook and James Kemp.

The Common Gallery

fifteenTWELVE Creative Compound

1512 Portland Ave.

Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.;

Saturdays, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

fifteen-twelve.com

“NATURE INSPIRED”

Through Sept. 9

Art by Lucy Azubuike and Cheryl Chapman.

Galerie Hertz

1253 S. Preston St.

Hours: Thursdays-Saturdays, 12-5 p.m.; most Sundays, 12-4 p.m.

galeriehertz.com

“TERRI SIERRA”

Aug. 8-Sept. 9

Solo show by Terri Sierra.

Gallery 104

Arts Association of Oldham County

104 E. Main St., La Grange

Hours: Tuesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

aaooc.org

“KEEP IT LOOSE”

Through Aug. 2

Group show with over 20 Louisville artists.

JAMARR COX

Aug. 4-30

Solo show by Jamarr Cox

Grady Goods

620 Baxter Ave.

Hours: Wednesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.;

Sundays 12-5 p.m.

gradygoods.com

“SUSIE’S ART OF NATURE”

Through Aug. 5

Landscape paintings by Susan Pierce.

Halo ArtSeed Community Gallery

1931 E. Spring St., New Albany, Indiana

Hours: Fridays-Saturdays, 1-4 p.m.

artseed.art

“ON VIEW: RECENT ACQUISITIONS”

Through Aug. 4

Artworks acquired by the Hite Institute for

its permanent collection.

“ART FOR SILLINESS’S SAKE”

Through Aug. 4

The exhibition explores silly art through

works created since 2016.

Hite Institute of Art and Design, University of Louisville

2301 S. Third St., 104 Schneider Hall

Hours (Summer): Mondays-Tuesdays, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; Wednesdays, 2:30-4:30 p.m.;

Thursdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

louisville.edu/art

“SLOW AND CLUNKY DECISION”

Through Aug. 26

Work by Alicia Little centered on the relationships between color, shape and form and often addresses interior surroundings.

Houseguest Gallery

2721 Taylor Blvd.

Hours: Saturdays, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and by appointment

houseguestgallery.space

“GRAPHICNATURE”

Through September

Solo exhibition of paintings by Robert Halliday.

Kentucky Fine Art Gallery

2400-C Lime Kiln Lane

Hours: Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.;

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

kentuckyfineartgallery.com

“SHAPESHIFTERS”

Through Aug. 6’

New works of life-sized felted wool sculptures

by Japanese American artist Masko Miki.

“A PASTICHE OF GOOD INTENTIONS AND OTHER PARTIES”

Through Aug. 6

Installation by Louisville artist Lori Larusso.

“SPIRITS IN THE MATERIAL WORLD”

Through Aug. 6

Group show exploring the concept of

shapeshifters in mythology.

“BOTH, AND”

Through Aug. 6

Objects of art and design from the Mary

and Al Shands collection.

“OLD ROADS AND BROKEN RECORDS”

Aug. 19-Oct. 29

Solo exhibition by Nick Doyle.

“THE BIRTH OF FLOWERS”

Aug. 19-Oct. 29

Solo exhibition by Marisa Adesman.

KMAC Museum

715 W. Main St.

Hours: Wednesdays-Sundays,

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

kmacmuseum.org

“EARTH MIRROR”

Through Aug. 15

Paintings by Ewa Perz.

Lowber Pilates and Gallery

1734 Bonnycastle Ave.

Hours: Mondays-Thursdays, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m.; Fridays, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

lowberpilates.com

“TREES: A CONVERSATION”

Through Aug. 31

Paintings by father and son artists Hagan and Joe McGee. The artist discussion panel is on Thursday,

Aug. 17 at 6 p.m.

Mary Anderson Center

Gallery, Mt. St. Francis Center for Spirituality

101 St. Anthony Drive, Mt. St. Francis, Indiana

Hours: Mondays, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Wednesdays, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Thursdays, 4-7 p.m.

mountsaintfrancis.org

“MY MUSE-IC”

Through Aug. 19

Art influenced by music by William M. Duffy.

Moremen Gallery

710 W. Main St., Suite 201

Hours: Thursdays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

moremengallery.com

“WE DON’T WITHER”

Through Dec. 18

Works by seven Louisville-area women/femme artists.

Muhammad Ali Center

144 N. 6th St.

Hours: Wednesdays-Sundays, 12-5 p.m.

alicenter.org

“PERCEPTURAL REFRACTIONS”

Aug. 4-31

Collaborative exhibition by Elmer Lopez and Jes Robinson. The artist talk is on Sunday, Aug. 13 from 4-5 p.m.

PYRO Gallery

1006 E. Washington St.

Hours: Fridays-Saturdays, noon-6 p.m.; Sundays 1-4 p.m.

pyrogallery.com

“ROUNDING THE CIRCLE: THE MARY AND AL SHANDS COLLECTION”

Through Aug. 6

Exhibition of 116 works from the late local

philanthropists Mary and Al Shands.

“LOUISVILLE’S BLACK

AVANT-GARDE: ROBERT L. DOUGLAS”

Through Oct. 1

Show of work by the late artist, historian

and community leader.

“KENTUCKY WOMEN: ALMA

WALLACE LESCH”

Through Oct. 29

The next exhibition in the Speed’s continuing” Kentucky Women” series is on textile artist Alma Wallace Lesch.

“IN THE GARDEN”

Through Nov. 26

An installation centered around the portrait

of Breonna Taylor by Amy Sherald.

Speed Art Museum

2035 S. Third St.

Hours: Fridays, 1-8 p.m.; Saturdays-Sundays,

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

speedmuseum.org

“THE ONE WITH THE …”

Through Aug. 5

Solo show by interdisciplinary artist Ming Ying Hong.

WheelHouse Art

2650 Frankfort Ave.

Hours: Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.;

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

wheelhouse.art