What to See: Gallery Listings

A gallery roundup of art shows to see in Louisville this month. Note: This list is a selection of current exhibitions.
KOREA FIBER ART 2023 LOUISVILLE
Through Aug. 27
Group exhibition with artists from around the world using fiber art to explore life’s milestones. Featured in multiple locations around Louisville.
“ROBERT MORGAN: MYTHS AND STORIES”
Through December
Solo show by Lexington artist Robert Morgan.
“FRAGILE FIGURES: BEINGS AND TIME”
Through December
A group exhibition of portraits
21c Louisville
700 W. Main St.
Hours: Mondays-Sundays, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
21cmuseumhotels.com
“PAINTINGS ON METAL”
Through Aug. 18
New art by Russel May.
Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery
137 E. Main St., New Albany, Indiana
Hours: Thursdays-Fridays, noon-5 p.m.; Saturdays, 1-3 p.m.
bourne-schweitzergallery.com
“HAPPENING”
Through August
Group show with works by over a dozen local artists on the theme of “happening.”
Chestnuts and Pearls
157 E. Main St., New Albany
Hours: Thursdays-Fridays, 12-4 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sundays, 12-4 p.m.
chestnutsandpearls.com
“PEOPLE, PLACES & STRANGER THINGS”
Through Aug. 12
Group show with works by Brian Buchanan, Ryan Case, Andy Cook and James Kemp.
The Common Gallery
fifteenTWELVE Creative Compound
1512 Portland Ave.
Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.;
Saturdays, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
fifteen-twelve.com
“NATURE INSPIRED”
Through Sept. 9
Art by Lucy Azubuike and Cheryl Chapman.
Galerie Hertz
1253 S. Preston St.
Hours: Thursdays-Saturdays, 12-5 p.m.; most Sundays, 12-4 p.m.
galeriehertz.com
“TERRI SIERRA”
Aug. 8-Sept. 9
Solo show by Terri Sierra.
Gallery 104
Arts Association of Oldham County
104 E. Main St., La Grange
Hours: Tuesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
aaooc.org
“KEEP IT LOOSE”
Through Aug. 2
Group show with over 20 Louisville artists.
JAMARR COX
Aug. 4-30
Solo show by Jamarr Cox
Grady Goods
620 Baxter Ave.
Hours: Wednesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.;
Sundays 12-5 p.m.
gradygoods.com
“SUSIE’S ART OF NATURE”
Through Aug. 5
Landscape paintings by Susan Pierce.
Halo ArtSeed Community Gallery
1931 E. Spring St., New Albany, Indiana
Hours: Fridays-Saturdays, 1-4 p.m.
artseed.art
“ON VIEW: RECENT ACQUISITIONS”
Through Aug. 4
Artworks acquired by the Hite Institute for
its permanent collection.
“ART FOR SILLINESS’S SAKE”
Through Aug. 4
The exhibition explores silly art through
works created since 2016.
Hite Institute of Art and Design, University of Louisville
2301 S. Third St., 104 Schneider Hall
Hours (Summer): Mondays-Tuesdays, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; Wednesdays, 2:30-4:30 p.m.;
Thursdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
louisville.edu/art
“SLOW AND CLUNKY DECISION”
Through Aug. 26
Work by Alicia Little centered on the relationships between color, shape and form and often addresses interior surroundings.
Houseguest Gallery
2721 Taylor Blvd.
Hours: Saturdays, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and by appointment
houseguestgallery.space
“GRAPHICNATURE”
Through September
Solo exhibition of paintings by Robert Halliday.
Kentucky Fine Art Gallery
2400-C Lime Kiln Lane
Hours: Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.;
Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
kentuckyfineartgallery.com
“SHAPESHIFTERS”
Through Aug. 6’
New works of life-sized felted wool sculptures
by Japanese American artist Masko Miki.
“A PASTICHE OF GOOD INTENTIONS AND OTHER PARTIES”
Through Aug. 6
Installation by Louisville artist Lori Larusso.
“SPIRITS IN THE MATERIAL WORLD”
Through Aug. 6
Group show exploring the concept of
shapeshifters in mythology.
“BOTH, AND”
Through Aug. 6
Objects of art and design from the Mary
and Al Shands collection.
“OLD ROADS AND BROKEN RECORDS”
Aug. 19-Oct. 29
Solo exhibition by Nick Doyle.
“THE BIRTH OF FLOWERS”
Aug. 19-Oct. 29
Solo exhibition by Marisa Adesman.
KMAC Museum
715 W. Main St.
Hours: Wednesdays-Sundays,
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
kmacmuseum.org
“EARTH MIRROR”
Through Aug. 15
Paintings by Ewa Perz.
Lowber Pilates and Gallery
1734 Bonnycastle Ave.
Hours: Mondays-Thursdays, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m.; Fridays, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
lowberpilates.com
“TREES: A CONVERSATION”
Through Aug. 31
Paintings by father and son artists Hagan and Joe McGee. The artist discussion panel is on Thursday,
Aug. 17 at 6 p.m.
Mary Anderson Center
Gallery, Mt. St. Francis Center for Spirituality
101 St. Anthony Drive, Mt. St. Francis, Indiana
Hours: Mondays, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Wednesdays, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Thursdays, 4-7 p.m.
mountsaintfrancis.org
“MY MUSE-IC”
Through Aug. 19
Art influenced by music by William M. Duffy.
Moremen Gallery
710 W. Main St., Suite 201
Hours: Thursdays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
moremengallery.com
“WE DON’T WITHER”
Through Dec. 18
Works by seven Louisville-area women/femme artists.
Muhammad Ali Center
144 N. 6th St.
Hours: Wednesdays-Sundays, 12-5 p.m.
alicenter.org
“PERCEPTURAL REFRACTIONS”
Aug. 4-31
Collaborative exhibition by Elmer Lopez and Jes Robinson. The artist talk is on Sunday, Aug. 13 from 4-5 p.m.
PYRO Gallery
1006 E. Washington St.
Hours: Fridays-Saturdays, noon-6 p.m.; Sundays 1-4 p.m.
pyrogallery.com
“ROUNDING THE CIRCLE: THE MARY AND AL SHANDS COLLECTION”
Through Aug. 6
Exhibition of 116 works from the late local
philanthropists Mary and Al Shands.
“LOUISVILLE’S BLACK
AVANT-GARDE: ROBERT L. DOUGLAS”
Through Oct. 1
Show of work by the late artist, historian
and community leader.
“KENTUCKY WOMEN: ALMA
WALLACE LESCH”
Through Oct. 29
The next exhibition in the Speed’s continuing” Kentucky Women” series is on textile artist Alma Wallace Lesch.
“IN THE GARDEN”
Through Nov. 26
An installation centered around the portrait
of Breonna Taylor by Amy Sherald.
Speed Art Museum
2035 S. Third St.
Hours: Fridays, 1-8 p.m.; Saturdays-Sundays,
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
speedmuseum.org
“THE ONE WITH THE …”
Through Aug. 5
Solo show by interdisciplinary artist Ming Ying Hong.
WheelHouse Art
2650 Frankfort Ave.
Hours: Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.;
Saturdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
wheelhouse.art