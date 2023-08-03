[VLOG] The Metal Grind With Athena Prychodko (8/3)

Athena Prychodko does a great many things. Read her bio. She works in film as a producer, makeup artist, actress, etc. and she’s hip to all things metal both locally and beyond. Here, Athena will bring you the latest in metal news: where to find it, where to see it and definitely what she thinks about it. Locally, you can find Athena at Better Days Records and get the best advice about making your metal collection grind harder.

Subscribe to LEO Daily newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak (coming soon) | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed