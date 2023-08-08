Tuesday Tracklist: Songs by Evergreen, Sunspring, Laufey, and Fujii Kaze (8/8)

In this weekly feature, a different LEO staff member will share 7-10 of the songs repeating in their playlists right now. (Songs by Louisville artists are marked with an (*) asterisk.) Got a track that you think we’d like? Let us know at [email protected] or click the author’s name for email.

Water is associated with the heart and I’m picking songs that speak directly to mine this week. This list is full of songs that wake me up, bring back good memories, make me cry — giving me a sense of being alive and joy. Also for your listening pleasure is a link to our Spotify Playlist.

Evergreen – Liquid*

If you were around for the ‘90s Louisville punk scene then you know Evergreen and you danced and moshed your face off with them often. Fun shit. I cheated a bit and posted an entire show because it was a fun time. I was there.

Fujii Kaze – My Eyes Adored You

I love Fujii Kaze for his music even the covers like this Frankie Valli cover. I also adore his peaceful and sweet spirit which makes listening to his music an even more endearing experience. I wish I could find a video of him playing this song.

Sunspring – First Sip of Coffee*

Again some ‘90s punk goodness. Sunspring’s shows were forever packed and hot sweaty ass kids flipped, stage-dived, moshed, and thrashed around relentlessly. I feel that way with my first sip of coffee now.

Thee Sacred Souls – Can I Call You Rose?

If it were made in the ‘70s, I wouldn’t be surprised but it’s modern and grabs the pieces of Marvin Gaye and Sam Cooke that it needs to make this song an absolute classic.

Kiana and the Sun Kings – Drunk*

Kiana and the Sun Kings appear in this feed often because we haven’t really met a song of theirs that we didn’t like and this one is a soothing necessity for any playlist.

Alice Phoebe Lou – Open My Door

More and more I’m finding myself wandering through these dreamy, retro-sounding songs and getting lost in the romance of being human.

Twin Limb – Sutro Baths*

This is an older song by Twin Limb but a gorgeous one nonetheless. How Twin Limb is not playing at every festival in this country is beyond me (I mean, other than the obvious of not being a band anymore) because they certainly should be in everyone’s playlist and on everyone’s stage. So good. Reminiscent of Wye Oak but I think they might hold the edge here.

Laufey – Let You Break My Heart Again

This song has a sweet Disney, jazzy quality to it. Laufey’s voice is so clean and mesmerizing — so crisp.