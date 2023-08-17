Tuesday Tracklist: Songs by Anonimuss Rose, Producing A Kind Generation, King Buffalo, Stonecutters, and Sunshine (8/15)

In this weekly feature, a different LEO staff member will share 7-10 of the songs repeating in their playlists right now. (Songs by Louisville artists are marked with an (*) asterisk.) Got a track that you think we’d like? Let us know at [email protected] or click the author’s name for email.

Anonimuss Rose – Ruby

If anyone is taking bets on the next superstar to come out of Kentucky, I’m all in on Lexington’s Anonimuss Rose. She brings a stunning blend of neo-soul, hip-hop, R&B, pop and folk that is absolutely on par with the likes of Lauryn Hill, Erykah Badu, India Arie, and Alicia Keys. Nowhere is this better on display than the beautifully uplifting track “Ruby,” a song dedicated to all the women fighting inequality and adversity to achieve their goals. Literally every aspect of this song is phenomenal.



Producing A Kind Generation – People Are Seasons*

Smooth, melodic, groove-oriented alt-rock at heart with its feet planted firmly in funk and its soul rooted in the blues. Falling somewhere between Red Hot Chili Peppers and Gary Clark, Jr., This is an upbeat, rolling little tune that gets stuck in your head.



King Buffalo – Repeater

I’d be remiss if I didn’t throw a King Buffalo track in here. This band is in pretty much constant rotation for me, and “Repeater” is one of my favorites, if not my favorite track or theirs. Built around a flowing bass line, the song meanders along wonderfully for more than half of the almost 14-minute track length until an explosive crescendo hits, and then hits again after a breakdown! But you can’t just skip ahead; you have to enjoy the full ride to really appreciate the payoff. Catch these guys live at Expansion Fest in Lexington on 8/26.



The JimHärralson – Nagasaki*

Let’s go in the complete opposite direction here with a track that just pummels you sonically for four and a half minutes. Walking the line between hardcore, metal, punk and doom, The JimHärralson’s sound is dark, mean, ugly, and above all else punishingly heavy. Although I was real tempted to throw their cover of “Wicked Game” on here, ultimately this is my favorite track of theirs. At least for the moment.

Glasgow Coma Scale – Southern Crosses

I’m not generally big on instrumental bands, but Glasgow Coma Scale is something extraordinary. This is a band that has been in heavy rotation for me since I first discovered them. Prog rock, post-rock and heavy psych combined to create a soundscape unlike anything else I’ve ever heard. This is a trip you’re going to have to experience for yourself.

Sunshine – Golden Shore*

In a city full of bands playing outstanding original music, Sunshine still manages to stand out. And they stand way the fuck out at that! No one sounds like this, local or otherwise. How do you even begin to describe their sound? Progressive alternative jazz punk? You’ve never heard anything quite like Sunshine, I’ll promise you that. And they are a great live band to boot!



Oginalii – Pendulum

Aside from Louisville, I’d say Nashville has the most exciting local music scene going on right now, and Oginalii is a big part of why I say that. Completely original sound that defies genres. Great song with a slow build that pays off. I love the drums in this song, and Emma Hoeflinger’s vocals are as haunting as they are powerful.



Stonecutters – One of Us*

After being forced to rebuild the band from scratch, Brian Omer brings the band back better than ever! I’ve heard the full upcoming Eye of the Skull album and I was blown away. “One of Us” is an excellent glimpse into what you can expect. This track reminds me a lot of Death’s Spiritual Healing album, but with a hardcore punk edge to it.

Freedom Hawk – Coming After You

They may have one of the worst band names in the history of music, but they do play some damn fine stoner rock, and this track is a perfect example of that. I don’t know what Bollywood movie they grabbed this clip from for their video, but it’s one of the most ridiculous, comically over-the-top action scenes ever and you absolutely owe it to yourself to watch!

LUX – We Toss Suns*

One of my picks for best locals songs of 2022, this is still in heavy rotation in my playlist. Equal parts shoegaze, indie rock and post-hardcore. The bridge on this song alone, with its early Radiohead-ish breakdown that explodes into a cacophony of guitar-driven noise before flowing smoothly back into the verse again gives me goosebumps every time I hear it.

