The SUPERLIST Of Louisville Comedy For Aug. 9

Gary Owen, who will be at Louisville Comedy Club.

A list of the upcoming comedy shows and open mics in the Louisville area. If we missed your event, let us know. (Information on how to sign up for open mics at bottom).

UPCOMING SHOWS AND OPEN MICS

Wednesday, Aug. 9

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic with guest host James Ferguson and special guest Eric Kimbrough, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign-ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign ups at 9 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 10

7:30 p.m. – Keith McGill, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Josh Sneed, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Aaron Weber, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — The Public House open mic, Against the Grain Brewery and Public House, 1576 Bardstown Road. Signups at 7:30 p.m. Limited to 12 comics.

9:30 p.m. — Frank’s Open mic special Pop-Its Edition. Audiences can throw Pop-Its at jokes they don’t like, Frank’s Whiskey Place. Signups at 9 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 11

7:30 p.m. –- Keith McGill, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Gary Owen, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Aaron Weber, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Caitlin Peluffo, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

8 p.m. — Don’t Tell Louisville secret comedy show in Germantown. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Keith McGill, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:45 p.m. — Don’t Tell Louisville secret comedy show in Germantown. Tickets

10:15 p.m. — Gary Owen, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Saturday, Aug. 12

4 p.m. — Leanne Morgan: Just Getting Started, The Kentucky Center. Tickets

4 p.m. — Gary Owen, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — Gary Owen, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets (sold out)

7 p.m. — Leanne Morgan: Just Getting Started, The Kentucky Center. Tickets

7:30 p.m. – Keith McGill, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Aaron Weber, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Caitlin Peluffo, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

8 p.m. — Eddie B: Teachers Only Comedy Tour ’23, The Brown Theatre. Tickets

8 p.m. — Laughing Dad Entertainment presents: Stand-Up Comedy Night with Jake Hovis and Lucious Williams, VFW Post, 1919 Grant Line Road, New Albany, IN. Tickets $25 includes BBQ dinner

9:30 p.m. – Keith McGill, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:45 p.m. — Gary Owen, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets (sold out)

10:30 p.m. — Aaron Weber, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

10:30 p.m. — Caitlin Peluffo, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

Sunday, Aug. 13

4 p.m. — Leanne Morgan: Just Getting Started, The Kentucky Center. Tickets

7 p.m. — Gary Owen, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — A Laugh To Remember, featuing Keith McGill. A benefit show for the remembrance of Ashley Yates, 21st In Germantown. Tickets $10

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free

Monday, Aug. 14

7 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Diorios Pizza, 919 Baxter Ave. Signups at 6:45 pm. Free

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. To sign up to perform, email [email protected] Free admission.

Tuesday, Aug. 15

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Sign ups at 7:30 p.m.

9:30 p.m. — Stand and Deliver open mic, Kaiju. Free

Wednesday, Aug. 16

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign-ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign ups at 9 p.m.

TO SIGN UP FOR OPEN MICS

Sundays — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown Message @UncoolRandy on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter

Sundays — Comedy Attack! open mic, Kaiju. First Sunday of the month. Show up and sign up.

Sundays — Comedy at Ten20 Craft Brewery open mic. Every first Sunday at 7:30 p.m. Sign up in advance by emailing [email protected]

Mondays — The Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. Show starts at 8 p.m. To sign up, email [email protected]

Mondays — Comedy Open Mic, Diorios Pizza, 919 Baxter Ave. Signups at 6:45 pm. Message June Dempsey or Zach Brumbackwith questions.

Tuesdays — Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Show up and sign up. List out at 7:15 p.m. Show at 8 p.m. Message Ehrin Dowdle with questions.

Tuesdays — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club, 7:30 p.m. Online sign ups for a month of shows at openmicer.com

Tuesdays — Stand and Deliver variety open mic Kaiju, 9:30 pm. Sign ups at 9 (first Tuesday of the month is a booked showcase)

Wednesdays — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, 7:30 p.m., The Caravan Louisville. Email [email protected] for a spot

Wednesdays — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club, 7:30 p.m. Online sign-ups for a month of shows at openmicer.com

Wednesdays — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon, 9:30 pm. Sign ups at 9 p.m.

Thursdays — The Public House open mic, Against the Grain Brewery and Public House, 1576 Bardstown Road. Signups at 7:30 p.m. Limited to 12 comics. Contact Casper Eleam, Kyle McGlothlin for more info.

Thursdays — Variety Open Mic (comedy, music and poetry), Frank’s Whiskey Place. Signups at 9 p.m.; show at 9:30 p.m.

