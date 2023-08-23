The SUPERLIST Of Louisville Comedy For Aug. 23

A list of the upcoming comedy shows and open mics in the Louisville area. If we missed your event, let us know. (Information on how to sign up for open mics at bottom).

UPCOMING SHOWS AND OPEN MICS

Wednesday, Aug. 23

7 p.m. — Louisville Fringe Fest: Sir, This is a Wendy’s: A work in progress

by Terry Tocantins Unhinged Friends, Louisville Visual Art, This Bridge Theatre, 1538 Lytle St., Louisville

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic with guest host Brandy Norton and special guest Brad Rigler, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8:30 p.m. — Louisville Fringe Fest: Unhinged Yard Sale, Louisville Visual Art, 1538 Lytle St., Louisville

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign ups at 9 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 24

7:30 p.m. – Bryan Miller, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Akaash Singh, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Mia Jackson, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — The Public House open mic, Against the Grain Brewery and Public House, 1576 Bardstown Road. Signups at 7:30 p.m. Limited to 12 comics.

9:30 p.m. — Variety Open Mic (comedy, music and poetry), Frank’s Whiskey Place. Signups at 9 p.m.

10 p.m. — Unlicensed Professionals, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

Friday, Aug. 25

7 p.m. — Louisville Fringe Fest: Lou Cringe, Louisville Visual Art, This Bridge Theatre, 1538 Lytle St., Louisville

7:30 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Funniest Person In Louisville contest semifinals, Monnik Beer Co. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Bryan Miller, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Chris Kattan, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Mia Jackson, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Geoff Tate, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Bryan Miller, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

10 p.m. — Unlicensed Professionals, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

10:15 p.m. — Chris Kattan, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Saturday, Aug. 26

6 p.m. — R & B and Comedy Special with Sean Smith, Goodwood Brewing, Louisville.

7 p.m. — Chris Kattan, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Funniest Person In Louisville contest semifinals, Monnik Beer Co. Tickets (sold out)

7:30 p.m. – Bryan Miller, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Mia Jackson, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Geoff Tate, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

8 p.m. — Improv Anonymous presents: Back-to-School Comedy That Makes the Grade, Against The Grain Brewery and Public House. $10 cash

7 p.m. — Louisville Fringe Fest: Globe Arm Wrestling, Louisville Visual Art, This Bridge Theatre, 1538 Lytle St., Louisville

9:30 p.m. – Bryan Miller, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:45 p.m. — Chris Kattan, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

10 p.m. — Mia Jackson, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

10:30 p.m. — Geoff Tate, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

Sunday, Aug. 27

2 p.m. — The Boozy Brunch Show, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Funniest Person In Louisville contest semifinals, Monnik Beer Co. Tickets

7 p.m. — Chris Kattan, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free

Monday, Aug. 28

7 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Diorios Pizza, 919 Baxter Ave. Signups at 6:45 p.m. Free

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. To sign up to perform, email [email protected] Free admission

Tuesday, Aug. 29

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign-ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Sign-ups at 7:30 p.m.

9:30 p.m. — Stand and Deliver open mic, Kaiju. Free

Wednesday, Aug. 30

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign-ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign ups at 9 p.m.

TO SIGN UP FOR OPEN MICS

Sundays — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown Message @UncoolRandy on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter

Sundays — Comedy Attack! open mic, Kaiju. First Sunday of the month. Show up and sign up

Mondays — The Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. Show starts at 8 p.m. To sign up, email [email protected]

Mondays — Comedy Open Mic, Diorios Pizza, 919 Baxter Ave. Signups at 6:45 pm. Message June Dempsey or Zach Brumback with questions.

Tuesdays — Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Show up and sign up. List out at 7:15 p.m. Show at 8 p.m. Message Ehrin Dowdle with questions.

Tuesdays — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club, 7:30 p.m. Online sign ups for a month of shows at openmicer.com

Tuesdays — Stand and Deliver variety open mic Kaiju, 9:30 pm. Sign ups at 9 p.m. (first Tuesday of the month is a booked showcase)

Wednesdays — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, 7:30 p.m., The Caravan Louisville. Email [email protected] for a spot.

Wednesdays — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club, 7:30 p.m. Online sign ups for a month of shows at openmicer.com

Wednesdays — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon, 9:30 p.m. Sign ups at 9 p.m.

Thursdays — The Public House open mic, Against the Grain Brewery and Public House, 1576 Bardstown Road. Signups at 7:30 p.m. Limited to 12 comics. Contact Casper Eleam, Kyle McGlothlin for more info.

Thursdays — Variety Open Mic (comedy, music and poetry), Frank’s Whiskey Place. Signups at 9 p.m.; show at 9:30 p.m.

