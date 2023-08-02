The SUPERLIST of Louisville comedy for Aug. 2

Jessica Kirson, who is set to perform at Louisville Comedy Club.

A list of the upcoming comedy shows and open mics in the Louisville area. If we missed your event, let us know. (Information on how to sign up for open mics is at the bottom).

UPCOMING SHOWS AND OPEN MICS

Wednesday, Aug. 2

7 p.m. — James Austin Johnson: The Age of JAJ, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic with guest host Nathan Alexander and special guest Reed Sedgwick, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign-ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. — Monster Monster, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign-ups at 9 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 3

7:30 p.m. – Jerry Wayne, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Jessica Kirson, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Falls City Showcase featuring Mandee McKelvey with comedy open mic after, Falls City Beer Taproom. Free

7:30 p.m. — Meechdog Comedy Khoaos presents: Thursday Night Comedy Groove starring Larry Starks, 21st In Germantown. Tickets (813) 313-8136

8 p.m. — The Public House open mic, Against the Grain Brewery and Public House, 1576 Bardstown Road. Signups at 7:30 p.m. Limited to 12 comics.

9:30 p.m. — Variety Open Mic (comedy, music and poetry), Frank’s Whiskey Place. Signups at 9 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 4

7 p.m. — Jesse Johnson’s 2nd Year of Comedy Party, 21st In Germantown. Tickets $15.

7:30 p.m. — Jerry Wayne, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Jessica Kirson, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Jerry Wayne, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

10:15 p.m. — Jessica Kirson, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Saturday, Aug. 5

7 p.m. — Jessica Kirson, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7:30 p.m. – Jerry Wayne, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Jerry Wayne, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:45 p.m. — Jessica Kirson, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Sunday, Aug. 6

4 p.m. — Samuel J. Comroe, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — Samuel J. Comroe, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free

7:30 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Funniest Person In Louisville contest opening round, TEN20 Craft Brewery, Butchertown. Tickets

Monday, Aug. 7

7 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Diorios Pizza, 919 Baxter Ave. Signups at 6:45 pm. Free

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. To sign up to perform, email [email protected] Free admission

Tuesday, Aug. 8

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign-ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Sign-ups at 7:30 p.m.

9:30 p.m. — Stand and Deliver open mic, Kaiju. Free

Wednesday, Aug. 9

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign-ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign-ups at 9

TO SIGN UP FOR OPEN MICS

Sundays — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown Message @UncoolRandy on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter

Sundays — Comedy Attack! open mic, Kaiju. First Sunday of the month. Show up and sign up

Sundays — Comedy at Ten20 Craft Brewery open mic. Every first Sunday at 7:30 p.m. Sign up in advance by messaging Louisville Laughs on Facebook or emailing [email protected]

Mondays — The Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. Show starts at 8 p.m. To sign up, email [email protected]

Mondays — Comedy Open Mic, Diorios Pizza, 919 Baxter Ave. Sign-ups at 6:45 pm. Message June Dempsey or Zach Brumback with questions.

Tuesdays — Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Show up and sign up. List out at 7:15 p.m. Show at 8 p.m. Message Ehrin Dowdle with questions.

Tuesdays — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club, 7:30 p.m. Online sign-ups for a month of shows at openmicer.com

Tuesdays — Stand and Deliver variety open mic Kaiju, 9:30 pm. Sign-ups at 9 p.m. (the first Tuesday of the month is a booked showcase)

Wednesdays — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, 7:30 p.m., The Caravan Louisville. Email [email protected] for a spot

Wednesdays — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club, 7:30 p.m. Online sign-ups for a month of shows at openmicer.com

Wednesdays — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon, 9:30 pm. Sign-ups are at 9 p.m.

Thursdays — The Public House open mic, Against the Grain Brewery and Public House, 1576 Bardstown Road. Signups at 7:30 p.m. Limited to 12 comics. Contact Casper Eleam, Kyle McGlothlin for more info.

Thursdays — Variety Open Mic (comedy, music and poetry), Frank’s Whiskey Place. Signups at 9 p.m.; show at 9:30.

