The SUPERLIST Of Louisville Comedy For Aug. 16

A list of the upcoming comedy shows and open mics in the Louisville area. If we missed your event, let us know. (Information on how to sign up for open mics at bottom).

UPCOMING SHOWS AND OPEN MICS

Wednesday, Aug. 16

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic with host Creig Ewing and special guest JC Sibala, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign ups at 9 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 17

7:30 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Comedy Night at Gravely. Gravely Brewing Co. Free tickets

7:30 p.m. – Brad Lanning, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Preacher Lawson, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Thunderdome: Blue! Planet of the Tapes. Free

8 p.m. — The Public House open mic, Against the Grain Brewery and Public House, 1576 Bardstown Road. Signups at 7:30 p.m. Limited to 12 comics

8 p.m. — Tim Heidecker: The Two Tims Summer Tour ’23, The Whirling Tiger. Tickets

9:30 p.m. — Frank’s Open Mic, special Animal Crossing Edition. Jokes reenacted in Animal Crossing behind comedians, Frank’s Whiskey Place. Signups at 9 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 18

7 p.m. — Mark Normand: Ya Don’t Say Tour! Brown Theatre. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Brad Lanning, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Preacher Lawson, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Don’t Tell Louisville secret comedy show La Grange. Tickets

8 p.m. — Laugh Louisville Showcase, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

9 p.m. — Louisville Fringe Fest: Anita Do-Over (Andrew Newton), Louisville Visual Art, This Bridge Theatre, 1538 Lytle St., Louisville

9:30 p.m. – Brad Lanning, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Don’t Tell Louisville secret comedy show La Grange. Tickets

10 p.m. — Louisville Fringe Fest: Stand-Up Comedy About My Trauma (Hannah Dewitt), Louisville Visual Art, This Bridge Theatre, 1538 Lytle St., Louisville

10:15 p.m. — Preacher Lawson, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Saturday, Aug. 19

7 p.m. — Preacher Lawson, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — Louisville Fringe Fest: Come Out Lou, Louisville Visual Art, This Bridge Theatre, 1538 Lytle St., Louisville

7:30 p.m. – Brad Lanning, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Don’t Tell Louisville secret comedy show Jeffersonville, IN. Tickets

8 p.m. — Laugh Louisville Showcase, Laugh Louisville. Tickets

8:30 p.m. — Louisville Fringe Fest: Anita Do-Over (Andrew Newton), Louisville Visual Art, This Bridge Theatre, 1538 Lytle St., Louisville

9:30 p.m. – Brad Lanning, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:45 p.m. — Preacher Lawson, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Sunday, Aug. 20

7 p.m. — NSFW Comedy (R-rated), Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free

7 p.m. — Louisville Fringe Fest: Lou Sketch Comedy, Louisville Visual Art, This Bridge Theatre, 1538 Lytle St., Louisville

7 p.m. — Good Standup Comedy, Kaiju. Free

7:30 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Funniest Person In Louisville contest opening round, TEN20 Craft Brewery, Butchertown. Tickets

9 p.m. — Good Standup Comedy, Kaiju. Free

Monday, Aug. 21

7 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Diorios Pizza, 919 Baxter Ave. Signups at 6:45 pm. Free

7 p.m. — Louisville Fringe Fest: DCP Playreading Series Over My Dead, Body by Zac Hoogendyk, Louisville Visual Art, This Bridge Theatre, 1538 Lytle St., Louisville

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. To sign up to perform, email [email protected] Free admission

Tuesday, Aug. 22

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign-ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Sign-ups at 7:30 p.m.

8:30 p.m. — Louisville Fringe Fest: Lena Beamish, Louisville Visual Art, This Bridge Theatre, 1538 Lytle St., Louisville

8:50 p.m. — Louisville Fringe Fest: Nathan Alexander, Louisville Visual Art, This Bridge Theatre, 1538 Lytle St., Louisville

9:30 p.m. — Stand and Deliver open mic, Kaiju. Free.

Wednesday, Aug. 23

7 p.m. — Louisville Fringe Fest: Sir, This is a Wendy’s: A work in progress

by Terry Tocantins Unhinged Friends, Louisville Visual Art, This Bridge Theatre, 1538 Lytle St., Louisville

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Comedy Open Mic, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8:30 p.m. — Louisville Fringe Fest: Unhinged Yard Sale, Louisville Visual Art, 1538 Lytle St., Louisville

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign-ups at 9 p.m.

