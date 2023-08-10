The Speed Art Museum’s Art Of Bourbon Auction Returns In September

The Speed Art Museum’s high-end bourbon auction, Art of Bourbon, returns on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

Attendees will be able to bid on rare bourbons, “dusties” and VIP experiences. The auction items are curated with the input of renowned bourbon writer Fred Minnick.

Bidding for the live event can be done either in-person or online. Seats and tables are available for purchase for those who want to attend in-person, and a live stream will be available for those who want to engage remotely.

The event starts at 6 p.m. and the auction begins at 7:15 p.m.

Seats for the event cost $300 per person or $3,000 for a table of ten.

Bill Menish will serve as auctioneer.

The proceeds support education programs and exhibitions at the Speed. Since 2018, the annual event has raised more than $1 million.

For more information, visit https://artofbourbon.org.