The Filson Historical Society Is Hosting A Night Of History-Inspired Creativity To Celebrate New Fellowship

Several area artists and musicians are set to produce a night of “history-inspired creativity” at The Filson Historical Society, in an effort to celebrate and spread awareness for a newly-launched fellowship program.

On Thursday, Aug. 24, creatives who have recently used the Filson’s collection for research and inspiration will share what they have been working on at the History Inspires Showcase.

The lineup includes Abigail Bailey Maupin and Gregory Maupin, who make music with an interest in “mildewed sheet music left behind in the grandma’s attics of American history,” as well as public sculptor Guy Tedesco, artist and educator Susanna Crum and brothers Tim and Simon Furnish, who are experimental musicians.

The event takes place at The Filson at 6 p.m. and tickets cost $15.

The night is focused on building up the recently-created History Inspires Fellowship, which aims to “provide innovative people in the contemporary art world access to the Filson’s collections.”

Each HIF recipient will receive financial compensation, and each project will conclude with a public event to share the work.

The deadline for 2024 proposals is Oct. 20.

For more information, click here.

Subscribe to LEO Daily newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak (coming soon) | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter