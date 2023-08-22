The Black Boy Narratives Celebrate At The MeX Theater on Saturday, Sept. 2

The Black Boy Narratives will be performed by Redline Performing Arts at the MeX on Saturday, Sept. 2

Telling one’s story is a powerful way to make peace with difficult parts of ours lives and to help others understand who we are and our motivations, joys and hurts.

On Saturday, Sept. 2, at the Kentucky Center’s MeX Theater (501 W. Main St.), “The Black Boy Narratives” will celebrate the Black men of Louisville by hosting a day of poetry, music, and a reading of the play, “The Black Boy Narratives” written by local writer and Simmons College educator Christian Loriel Lucas. The stories were inspired by stories from Black boys and Men from as young as aged 5. Following the presentation of the play, there will be a teen panel discussion moderated by mental health expert, author and professional wrestler Cowann Owens. Kentucky Center’s ArtsReach is sponsoring the event along with the Kentucky Foundation for Women. Redline Performing Arts will be performing the reading of the play. The play event is free with no tickets required.

Later in the evening, members of BroCode (brainchild of Lipstick Wars’ Rheonna Nicole) will share personal stories. Lance Newman, Tripp Fontaine, and Deep C Rice will share personal tales. Emmy Award Winner Black Ice will be the featured spoken word artist. BroCode is an adult-friendly event and tickets for this are $20

For more information about the events, please visit Kentuckyperformingarts.org, Tbbnproject.com, or email Christian Loriel Lucas at [email protected]