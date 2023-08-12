In a perfect turn of events for local parents and educators, comedian Eddie B plays Brown Theatre tonight.
Arts & Culture

“Teachers Only” Comedian Eddie B. Plays Brown Theatre Tonight (Saturday, Aug. 12)

By

After this week’s JCPS debacle, it is fitting that “Teacher’s Only” comedian Eddie B. (Eddie Brown) plays the Brown Theatre tonight, Saturday Aug. 12 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets for the show are available and range from $29.54 – 64.64

In addition to his standup, the comedian often uses news clips of school mishaps and gives perspective and funny commentary. Jefferson County Public School District is no exception with Eddie B saying what most of the rest of us are thinking about this week’s bussing disaster. He gets it because he is an educator. A former fifth-grade science teacher in Houston, Brown became famous in a video he made, poking fun at the work of being a teacher. 

Needless to say, if you care about education, teachers and need a laugh after a hard week, Eddie B.’s show is not to be missed. 

JCPS

 

Other Videos:

 