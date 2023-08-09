Surf Rock Beach Party Joins Hilltop Tavern’s Venture Into Live Music On Weekends

Hilltop Tavern (1800 Frankfort Ave.) has started a series of Monday night shows. Band, Nectar Valley played just this past Monday night. The venue says they will expand to a few weekend shows including one coming up Saturday, Aug. 19 with surf rock band Tsunami Samurai. The show starts at 9 p.m. and is part of a summer/beach party-themed event.

“While Monday will always have an artist/band, we will also be hosting the occasional one-off live show on the weekends,” said bar manager and event coordinator Robert Spillman in an email to LEO.