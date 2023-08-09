Tsunami Samurai will be playing Hilltop Tavern on Saturday, Aug. 19.
Music

Surf Rock Beach Party Joins Hilltop Tavern’s Venture Into Live Music On Weekends

By

Hilltop Tavern (1800 Frankfort Ave.) has started a series of Monday night shows. Band, Nectar Valley played just this past Monday night. The venue says they will expand to a few weekend shows including one coming up Saturday, Aug. 19 with surf rock band Tsunami Samurai. The show starts at 9 p.m. and is part of a summer/beach party-themed event. 

“While Monday will always have an artist/band, we will also be hosting the occasional one-off live show on the weekends,” said bar manager and event coordinator Robert Spillman in an email to LEO. 

 