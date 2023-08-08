Sis Got Tea Aims To Expand Outdoor Space, Accessibility Through Fundraiser

Sis Got Tea, a tea shop and event space on Barret Avenue, is looking to expand its outdoor space and increase its accessibility through a GoFundMe campaign.

The store’s overarching mission is to create a “safe, sober, accountable space in Louisville, particularly for Black folks and LGBTQ+ folks.”

Sis Got Tea, which opened its cafe in April of this year, is now looking to make some additions, and they are asking the community for a little help.

One of the goals is to add ramps to the front and the side of the building, to make the entrance more accessible.

The other goal is to update the back concrete patio, so they can hold outdoor events.

To donate, or to learn more, click here.

