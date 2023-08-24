Regional Artists Paying Tribute To Tom Waits In Louisville This September

The cities of Dayton, Cincinnati, Lexington and Louisville have teamed up to throw Tom Waits Weekend, a four-day tribute to the legendary singer-songwriter.

The multi-city collaboration begins in Dayton on Aug. 31, then moves to Cincy on Sept. 1, crosses state lines to Lexington on Sept. 2, and hits Louisville for a final night on Sunday, Sept. 3 at Shippingport Brewing.

The Louisville event, called Louisville Waits, will feature music, burlesque and live art.

The show starts at 7 p.m. and entry is $10.

Here’s the lineup that will be performing at Shippingport Brewing in Louisville on Sept. 3:

Music by:

The Whiskey Shambles (from Cincinnati, OH)

SadBlackLab (Lexington, KY)

Mule Haggard (Louisville, KY)

7 Mile Broom (Louisville, KY)

The Sun Cats with Steve Sturgill (Louisville, KY)

Eric McM (Lexington, KY)

David Benson & Crazy Chester (Louisville, KY)

Nick Kirzirnis (Dayton, OH)

Charles Rivera and Aaron Bader of 7 Mile Broom (Louisville, KY)

Jake Reber & Emily Ravenscraft with The Past EG String Quartet (Louisville, KY)

Larry Green (Bardstown, KY)

Derrick Wade Manley (Louisville, KY)

Burlesque by:

Rita Repulsive (Lexington, KY)

Artemisia de la Miel (Louisville, KY)

Deveraux Dollface (Madisonville, KY)

Live art by:

Grant Goodwine

