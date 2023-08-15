PopCon Indy Returns This Month For 10th Anniversary

If you’ve already missed some of the region’s major conventions this year, take a trip to PopCon Indy, which is celebrating its 10th annual event this month.

Held at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, PopCon Indy kicks off on Friday, Aug. 25 this year and runs through Sunday, Aug. 27.

The convention features numerous games, shows, films, cosplay, celebrities and content creators.

“When we first started PopCon here in Indianapolis a decade ago, we could only hope it would grow to what it is today,” Carl Doninger, president of PopCon Indy, said in a statement. “This is so much more than a comic or gaming convention. It’s an all-weekend event with activities for anyone of all ages – geeks, gamers and your inner child alike. We look forward to bringing in new visitors this year with new and expanded events throughout the weekend.”

Activities include a 40,000+ square-foot tabletop gaming floor, PopCon “Secret Games,” a drag show, a film festival, podcast awards, panels, escape rooms, nerf wars and more.

A general admission weekend pass runs for $60. A day pass for Friday and Sunday is $30 each, while Saturday costs $40.

For more information, visit https://popcon.us/popcon-indy.

