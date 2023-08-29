Ohio Valley Wrestling To Be Featured In Netflix Docu-series In September

Big news from Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW). Come Sept. 13, OVW will be featured in a new docu-series on Netflix. The series was developed by the creators of “Last Chance U” and “Cheer.” Since the early ‘90s, OVW has been holding it down for local wrestling and was the official training center for the WWE producing wrestling superstars like John Cena, Dave Bautista, Brock Lesner and Mike “The Miz” Mizanin. OVW is owned by a group of investors that includes Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg and KSR radio host Matt Jones.



Here’s a synopsis of the show from the release:

Once a proud finishing school for aspiring pro wrestlers, the gym has since hit hard times. Acclaimed wrestler Al Snow clings to an old school wrestling philosophy with a heavy emphasis on storytelling, but in spite of the love of a few diehard fans, the gym struggles week to week to stay relevant enough to keep its doors open. Things have become so dire financially that Al has to sell a majority stake to a group of local businessmen including Matt Jones, the most popular radio personality in the state of Kentucky. Matt and the new ownership group have infused the struggling gym with much-needed cash but it still operates at a staggering loss. The new owners have given All the summer to turn things around. Wrestlers chronicles the efforts Al and his band of aspiring wrestlers make as they struggle with their personal ambitions and each other while they attempt to come together to save this historic gym.