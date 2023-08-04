New Hunter S. Thompson Documentary “Doomed” To Release At Against The Grain This Month

Kentucky filmmaker Jacob Mulliken is collaborating with Against the Grain brewery for a release party and art show following the release of his documentary “Doomed: Hunter S. Thompson’s American Dream.” The film is focused on Hunter S. Thompson, a Louisville native and the inventor of Gonzo Journalism.

Alongside a viewing of the documentary, the party will showcase art inspired by Thompson, created by Milliken and Louisville sculptor Zebulon Delaney. Animations and clips from the film will also be shown throughout the venue. The brewery will have a special edition brew on tap leading up to the showing.

Mulliken’s documentary is currently streaming on Tubi and will be available on Cineverse soon.

The film release and party will take place on Aug. 12 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Against the Grain Brewery at 1576 Bardstown Road.

